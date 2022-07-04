Arrests In Brevard County: July 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 22nd day of July, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. L. Welch, Dean Household Goods; Killeen, Kyle Household Goods; Rands, Chandra Household Goods; Lopez Cruz, Sheila Household Goods; Brown-Simpson, Jordan Household Goods; Willougby, Jennifer Household Goods Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated: 7/6 and 7/13, 2022.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO