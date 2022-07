An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for drug possession and interference with official acts was spotted and arrested Sunday. An officer spotted 32-year-old Adam Vanourney of Amhurst Street on a bike in the 1600 block of South First Street at approximately 8 pm. The officer activated his lights and siren to make a traffic stop, but Vanourney allegedly continued to peddle away. The officer followed him until he got off his bike and hid behind a vehicle. Vanourney was quickly found and arrested.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO