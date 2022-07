JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 9 p.m. Acreage and containment remained steady from the afternoon, Cal Fire said a press conference. There has been no reported damage to structures. The Amador County sheriff said residents were able to return home to the area of the Butte Mountain Road corridor to the Clinton Road intersection. Two people were arrested and booked into the Amador County Jail after being found in evacuation zones, the sheriff said. The Amador and Calaveras County sheriff’s offices both said law enforcement officials would remain in the evacuated areas. 4:50...

