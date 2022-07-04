ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California’s Safe Drinking Water Act

By Chris Micheli
Cover picture for the articleCalifornia has a number of formal acts in statute. Water Code Division 26 provides for the Safe Drinking Water, Clean Water, Watershed Protection, and Floor Protection Act. It is contained in Section 79000 to 79222. Division 26 was added in 1999 by Chapter 725. Section 79000 names Division 26 as the...

Gov. Gavin Newsom – A Tinhorn Dictatorship

One of the most frightening things I ever saw occurred in April of 2019. Gavin Newsom had just declared a “public health emergency,” seized “emergency” powers, and bureaucrats were running through the city in which I lived in “red-tagging” small businesses, basically ordering them to shut down. If I wanted to go to the grocery or hardware store, I had to wait in line, wear a mask, and stand at least six feet away from everybody, by government order. Tens of thousands of people lost their jobs, children were kicked out of school, government workers received their full pay without ever showing up to their jobs, but nongovernment workers were forced to apply for meager public assistance, churches were shuttered, small businesses collapsed across the state, all because of the exercise of tyrannical government power by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
General Guidance in Reading the California Vehicle Code

California’s statutes are contained in 29 separate codes. The twenty-seventh alphabetically is the Vehicle Code. All 29 Codes have general provisions applicable to reading and interpreting that Code’s sections. The following are selected general provisions of the Vehicle Code:. Section 1 – This Act is known as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
America’s Best on Display July 4th, Even in California

Living in downtown Sacramento for more than 30 years hasn’t always been a picnic. I frequently write about encounters with homeless vagrants in downtown, as well as in the park near my house. I also chronicle the escalating crime and violence in Sacramento – murders are now a regular event on weekends.
CALIFORNIA STATE

