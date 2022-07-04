California’s Safe Drinking Water Act

One of the most frightening things I ever saw occurred in April of 2019. Gavin Newsom had just declared a “public health emergency,” seized “emergency” powers, and bureaucrats were running through the city in which I lived in “red-tagging” small businesses, basically ordering them to shut down. If I wanted to go to the grocery or hardware store, I had to wait in line, wear a mask, and stand at least six feet away from everybody, by government order. Tens of thousands of people lost their jobs, children were kicked out of school, government workers received their full pay without ever showing up to their jobs, but nongovernment workers were forced to apply for meager public assistance, churches were shuttered, small businesses collapsed across the state, all because of the exercise of tyrannical government power by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO