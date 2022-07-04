ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvarez's 9th-inning HR lifts Astros 7-6 win over Royals

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat...

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
The Associated Press

Alvarez makes big throw, hits 25th homer, Astros top Royals

HOUSTON (AP) — Long established as a star at the plate, Yordan Alvarez has been showing flashes of brilliance on defense this season, too. Alvarez threw out Hunter Dozier at the plate from just short of the warning track in left field to preserve a two-run, eighth-inning lead, then hit his 25th homer as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Tuesday night. The Astros also got homers from Jeremy Peña, Alex Bregman and Aledmys Díaz as they extended their winning streak to a major league-best eight games. Houston trailed 4-3 entering the fifth inning before Peña homered off Zack Greinke (2-5) to tie it. Bregman’s two-run shot later in the fifth put the Astros ahead 6-4.
Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
Yuli Gurriel idle Wednesday for Houston

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a routine breather ahead of a day game Thursday. Yordan Alvarez is taking over at designated hitter while Chas McCormick enters the lineup to play left field and hit eighth. Aledmys Diaz is making another start on first base.
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Monday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Tony Kemp versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 202 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .233 batting average with a .621 OPS, 5...
Emmanuel Rivera not in lineup Monday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Rivera is being replaced at third base by Nicky Lopez versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. In 155 plate appearances this season, Rivera has a .207 batting average with a .644 OPS, 5 home...
Blue Jays Claim Reliever Matt Peacock From Royals

The Blue Jays reliever churn continues. In search of more help for a beleaguered bullpen, Toronto claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock from the Royals, as first reported by Bob Nightengale. Peacock was designated for assignment by Kansas City earlier this week. Peacock has pitched 10 innings in the big leagues...
Astros host the Royals, aim to extend home win streak

Kansas City Royals (29-50, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (53-27, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (6-3, 2.58 ERA, .96 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -272, Royals +222; over/under is 8...
