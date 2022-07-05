ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany Beach, DE

Bethany Beach 4th of July Parade returns

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHANY BEACH, Del.- After a 2 year hiatus, Bethany Beach’s 4th of July parade returned to downtown, featuring parade floats, musical acts, VIP visitors and more. “It’s so important to us, our town has 1,000 residents through out the...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarepublic.org

Lineup announced for Milford Ladybug Festival scheduled for July 30

The lineup for this month’s Milford Ladybug Music Festival is out. The event takes place Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 9 p.m. Gable Music Ventures produces the event. Its CEO Gayle Dillman says the Milford festival will look like their Wilmington event in May. “We will have music...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

5th of July Fireworks and Fun in Ocean City

The fireworks contractor had to back out of the plans for July 4th in Ocean City. The fireworks were moved to July 5th. A live concert featuring Delmarva native Jay Copeland was also set in northside park.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethany Beach, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Bethany Beach, DE
Cape Gazette

Aerial look at Rehoboth in 1932

Now that we’ve reached the peak tourist season in the Cape Region, let’s take a look at Rehoboth Beach 90 years ago. This photograph was made by J. Victor Dallin Aug. 9, 1932. It’s one of many of the East Coast in the Hagley Museum’s collection. A few notable observations include the railroad turning off Rehoboth Avenue and cutting across Wilmington, Delaware and Brooklyn avenues; Funland’s predecessor Playland, including a nice-sized ferris wheel; the Carlton Hotel, looking pretty similar to today; and the lack of any development north of the Henlopen Hotel, including all of North Shores and Ocean Drive out to Gordons Pond. The sand-covered street nearest the camera appears to be New Castle Street.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest

WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO ONE OF THESE DELAWARE STATE FAIR CONCERTS: SAM HUNT, TRACE ADKINS, ZZ TOP, OR HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON GOOD MORNING DELMARVA 5AM-7AM BEGINNING TUESDAY, JULY 12 THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 15. 2022 Delaware State Fair Ticket Contest Official Rules. No purchase...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

On July 4, Milton becomes Mayberry

On a hot summer day, Milton decided to take a trip to the past with an afternoon of family fun at the annual Bring Mayberry Back to Milton event July 4. A celebration of old-school town fairs, the event is geared toward kids, with a selection of old-fashioned games like ball toss, spin the wheel and rubber duck matching. A dunk tank is also set up, where throwers can attempt to dunk members of the Milton Fire Department. The afternoon also featured a patriotic bike parade, where kids ride bikes from Irish Eyes into Memorial Park.
MILTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Work underway on $40M overpass at Route 1 & 16 in Milton

Work on an overpass at the intersection of Routes 1 and 16 in Milton is underway. The $40 million project consists of two parallel bridges and entrance and exit ramps to replace the current signal intersection - allowing Route 1 to go over Route 16. DelDOT community relations director C.R....
MILTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Cape Gazette

21224 ROBIN ROAD - EXCEPTIONAL WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITY IN REHOBOTH BEACH

4 bed / 3 full bath / 2 half bath / 2,400 sf / $2,075,000. Rare Waterfront Opportunity - Large 1/2 acre lot surrounded by water on two sides and 180 degree panoramic views of the Rehoboth Bay, Lewes Rehoboth Canal, Dewey Beach Skyline, and Thompson Island! Discover this beautiful setting with boat dock and lots of room for a pool. Ground level features garage parking for your cars, lots of storage, solar panel battery room, powder room, and patio area for entertaining. Main level features a great room with lots of windows and doors to enjoy the views with a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Great room opens to kitchen and dining room and multiple doors out to wrap around deck. Kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. There is an office and laundry room on this level as well as two owners' suites. The top level features two more bedrooms that share a jack and jill bathroom, loft area, and storage. The wrap around deck has a retractable awning and is serviced by a chair lift. The solar panels create enough energy for no electric bills and allow you to sell power and make money too! Enjoy sunsets from your wrap around deck. Watch the wildlife all around you and the boats heading up and down the Lewes Rehoboth Canal! Convenient to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches and area restaurants and attractions.Take the virtual tour!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Trinity Faith Christian Center celebrates Fourth of July

The Trinity Faith Christian Center held its annual Fourth of July celebration and car show July 2 on New Road in Lewes. Music, free food, kids’ games and a cool classic car show brought crowds out to celebrate the holiday. Multi-cultural and multi-denominational attendees have enjoyed 26 years of...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Outlet Store Robbed in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a store in the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach on Monday afternoon. Delaware State Police said that at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday, an unknown man entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. Police said that when he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#4th Of July#Travel Info#What To Do#Town Council
WBOC

Salisbury University’s $75M 'We Are SU' Campaign Comes to an End

SALISBURY, Md. - Following three years of the public phase of friend-raising and fundraising, Salisbury University and the SU Foundation, Inc., have surpassed the $75 million goal for “We Are SU: The Campaign for Salisbury University,” the largest such initiative in campus history. In all, the campaign raised...
SALISBURY, MD
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May – Lewes Ferry's post

July is here and so is the Ferry Park Summer Concert Series! Kicking things off this Wednesday, 7/6, is BSTREETBAND, the original Springsteen tribute. Head over to the Cape May terminal green tomorrow afternoon starting at 4:30— admission is free! For more info: http://ow.ly/kWaI50JORbr. Source ». TAGS: Things to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Townhome project planned along Route 24

The owner of 22 acres of the former Howeth Farm property along Route 24 has plans to build a townhome project. J.G. Townsend Jr. & Company has filed three applications for School Lane, an 84-unit multifamily housing community, including a rezoning from AR-1, agricultural-residential, to MR, medium-density residential, a conditional use for multifamily housing and a requested change to the county's future land-use map designation to include all of the parcel in the coastal area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Equine rescue hosting Quarter Auction to continue their mission of helping animals

DELAWARE- Changing Fates Equine Rescue is hosting a Quarter Auction on July 30 at the Laurel Fire Department to raise money to support animals in their care. The rescue helps locate abused and neglected horses. They then rescue, rehabilitate, retrain, and re-home these animals. The Equine Rescue not only helps horses, but they’ve adopted other animals as well.
LAUREL, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBOC

Judge Rules Fenwick Island Must Allow Low Speed Vehicles Again

FENWICK ISLAND, De. - Fenwick Island's ban on low speed vehicles like golf carts has been overturned by a Delaware Chancery Court judge. The town's ordinance to ban LSVs stood for just four months. A Chancery Court judge in Georgetown ordered a restraining order against Fenwick's ordinance that banned low...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
The Dispatch

Petitioners Secure Needed Signatures; Sports Complex Issue To Be On Ballot

SNOW HILL– Voters will have the chance to weigh in on bond funding related to a sports complex following a successful petition drive. The citizen committee working on a petition for referendum regarding Worcester County’s use of more than $11 million in bond funding to develop a sports complex announced this week that it collected more than enough signatures to trigger a referendum.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Cape boys’ lax celebrates 2022 season

The 2022 Cape Henlopen boys’ lacrosse team held its season-ending banquet July 1 in the upstairs room at Irish Eyes in Lewes. The team finished the season with a 15-4 record, losing 13-11 to Salesianum in the state championship. In the last four years, Cape has reached the state...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Police investigating robbery at Rehoboth outlet store

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the outlets in Rehoboth Beach Monday afternoon. According to police, an unknown male entered the Fragrance Hut, located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive, at around 2:40 p.m. The suspect reportedly grabbed numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without paying for the items. When approached by the store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima and was last seen traveling towards Bethany Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy