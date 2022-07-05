ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

I tried a local, chef-driven meal delivery service and it was delicious

By Alivia McAtee
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLBFK_0gUkWQLT00

Produced in partnership with Table & Twine.

Table & Twine isn’t your average meal delivery service.

Here’s why: They deliver restaurant-quality meals, not just ingredients. Local chefs take care of 90% of the leg work, so the only things on your plate (pun intended) are the finishing touches.

  • In most cases, that just means popping items in the microwave or oven to heat up.

Even better: Everything is produced and sourced locally. Table & Twine is headquartered in Charlotte with a state-of-the-art kitchen so meals are delivered fresh and fast.

The deets: Food is delivered Tuesday – Friday. Here are the order cutoffs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTxpg_0gUkWQLT00

Meal portions are available for individuals, families and large groups.

  • Some dishes (like the bistro bowls) require no prep or cooking, while others (like the street tacos) come deconstructed to preserve the ingredients’ integrity.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xT8Js_0gUkWQLT00
Shrimp taco meal before assembly.

In the name of research, the Axios team ordered enough food from Table & Twine to feed a small army and spent the night eating our way through some of their most popular dishes.

The results: Everything was delicious, and Table & Twine makes hosting a dinner party a breeze.

  • Take note: The packaging and delivery were great, too. Everything came in insulated cooler bags that can keep food cold for up to four hours.
  • Even better: Table & Twine will clean and re-use returned bags and ice packs. They’ve even partnered with a local innovation lab to make face shields for first responders from returned containers.

What we ordered, broken down by menu category:

Bistro Bowls: These are single-serving, ready-to-eat meals that are portable and perfect for lunch. They start at $7.99.

  • We ordered a Mediterranean Buddha bowl with salmon and a Spring harvest salad with chicken.
  • .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRhyK_0gUkWQLT00

Entrées: These dinner-portioned meals are available in one, two or four servings. There’s a rotating selection every week as well as some standing classics.

  • The artisan street tacos ($15.99) are available every week and you can choose between shrimp, chicken, beef short rib, vegetables or mahi-mahi. Each serving includes three tacos.
  • The choice entrée ($21.99+) includes two sides and your choice of protein (short rib, crab cake or salmon).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qXQf_0gUkWQLT00

Appetizers: If you’re hosting, these are a no-brainer. But they’d also make great snacks to have on hand during the week. Check out the full menu.

  • We ordered the house-made guacamole and tortilla chips ($7.99). The chips tasted exactly like the kind you’d get at a restaurant, giant salt flakes included.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zo3IO_0gUkWQLT00

Family meals: This section lets you build your own family meal with entrees and sides that can stay fresh in your fridge for up to five days. Once you’re ready to eat, simply pop them in the oven for the amount of time specified on the lid.

  • All the dishes are cooked at 425°, which keeps things simple.

We ordered the 14-hour smoked pulled pork ($39.99), gouda macaroni and cheese ($21.99), Mexican-style street corn ($15.99), asparagus with lemon zest ($15.99), and cornbread with honey butter ($5.99). Check out all the options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaDPP_0gUkWQLT00

Entertainment packages: From holidays parties to family gatherings, there’s a party package to keep your crew well fed.

We ordered the picnic package (designed to feed up to six for $99.99) that includes antipasto, dips, pasta salad, bread and croissants, punch mix, and caramel popcorn.

  • Arranging it was a breeze because I had Table & Twine’s picture to reference.

Take note: There are pizza kits, brunch packages, cocktail party packages and more available.

  • They also offer seasonal packages for specific holidays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUm9D_0gUkWQLT00

Yes, we really ordered (and ate) all of that. But that’s just a fraction of the Table & Twine menu. Scope it out and place an order.

Produced in partnership with Table & Twine.

Story Views:

SIGN UP

Join the 107,916 smart Charlotteans that receive our daily newsletter.

"It's good. I promise." - Emma

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

New places, empty space emerge at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE – Participants in the annual Birkdale Village Fourth of July Parade got to see a taste of what’s coming with the under-renovations mixed-use development and also a sign that a long-established business has left. On its way are Brown Bag Seafood and Lovesac, while a staple across...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Where Chick-fil-A will open its next restaurant in region

CHARLOTTE — Chick-fil-A is expanding its footprint in the Carolinas. The popular chicken chain has signed a ground lease for a 1.5-acre outparcel at Farmington in Harrisburg. MPV Properties is developing that 180-acre, mixed-use project at Interstate 485 and Rocky River Road, on the Mecklenburg-Cabarrus county line. This will...
HARRISBURG, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
thelocalpalate.com

Hot Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte

TLP contributor Asha Ellison, writer of our Snapshot: Charlotte newsletter, shares the latest on Charlotte restaurants, recommendations, and more about what’s happening around Crown Town. Y’all, it’s hot outside and there’s no denying it. On days like this, and in the months ahead, I’ll be wishing we lived a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

On This Day: 1st ever Bojangles opened in Charlotte in 1977

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Happy birthday, Bojangles! It was 45 years ago today that the first famous chicken and biscuits restaurant opened its doors in the Queen City. On July 6, 1977, it was “Bo Time” as Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas opened the first Bojangles restaurant, according to the North Carolina Museum […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Free food boxes July 8

July 5. Atrium, Ausie & Martin Rivens Scholarship Foundation, Cornelius Parks & Recreation and Union Bethel AME Zion Church will be distributing free food boxes from 10 am to noon Friday July 8 at Smithville Park. Boxes are available on a first come, first served basis.
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Barstool Preacher’ performs baptisms at Huntersville biker bar

HUNTERSVILLE – For more than a decade, the Rev. Jeff Hathcock’s mission has been sharing the Gospel in places where cold beer, loud music, tall tales and riding leathers are more customary. As the Barstool Pastor, with organized church backing, north Mecklenburg native Hathcock began his unorthodox Sunday...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meal Delivery Service#Pulled Pork#Cocktail Party#Cooking#Bistro#Food Drink#Table Twine
WCNC

Get a 'forever bracelet' from Quad Espresso Jewelry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quad Espresso Jewelry is a local business that specializes in 14K jewelry that you can live in. That means you never have to take it off. This means you can get it wet, and live your life in your jewelry without worrying about it rusting or getting ruined. She offers everything from chains, to bracelets, to earrings and more! You can order jewelry right off the website, or visit the studio located at 1026 Jay Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSOC Charlotte

Local real estate titan gifts 330 acres to private school

CHARLOTTE — One of the largest private schools in Charlotte has received a massive land donation from one of the local real estate community’s most prominent figures. Smoky and Margaret Bissell have given roughly 330 acres — as well as an unspecified monetary commitment — to Charlotte Country Day School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

New York Based Pizzeria Is Finding Its Way to Charlotte, North Carolina

Are you a pizza lover? Then prepare to have your taste buds tested with this New York-based pizzeria expanding to Charlotte. Singas Famous Pizza is planning to open a location in Charlotte’s MoRA area later this season, according to the Charlotte Observer. The Charlotte Observer reports that the New...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 favorite dishes we tried this month

As we round out another month, our team of editors has some more tasty food recommendations to share. Here are 5 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Charcuterie Board and Mocktail Mojito from Merchant and Trade You can’t go wrong with an adult Lunchable! Except grownups call […] The post 5 favorite dishes we tried this month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Therapist’s perspective: How Charlotte couples deal with money

Money is a touchy topic for most of us. You probably don’t know exactly how much your friends make, and if someone asked you to show them your checking account, you’d get a little squirrely. What they’re saying: “It’s never just about the money,” says Ed Coambs, a couples therapist who specializes in financial therapy […] The post Therapist’s perspective: How Charlotte couples deal with money appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A guide to COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 in Charlotte

Thousands of children in North Carolina under age 5 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Catch up quick: The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children as young as 6 months on June 17, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky approved the recommendation the following day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Healing History at Cedar Grove July 16

July 6. The “H” in HEARTS comes alive this month with Healing History, the latest in a new series of place-based happenings at the Cedar Grove mansion and Hugh Torance House and Store on Gilead Road in Huntersville. HEARTS, which stands for History, Ecology, Art, Reunion, Trails, Store,...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy