I tried a local, chef-driven meal delivery service and it was delicious

Produced in partnership with Table & Twine.

Table & Twine isn’t your average meal delivery service.

Here’s why: They deliver restaurant-quality meals, not just ingredients. Local chefs take care of 90% of the leg work, so the only things on your plate (pun intended) are the finishing touches.

In most cases, that just means popping items in the microwave or oven to heat up.

Even better: Everything is produced and sourced locally. Table & Twine is headquartered in Charlotte with a state-of-the-art kitchen so meals are delivered fresh and fast.

The deets: Food is delivered Tuesday – Friday. Here are the order cutoffs:

Meal portions are available for individuals, families and large groups.

Some dishes (like the bistro bowls) require no prep or cooking, while others (like the street tacos) come deconstructed to preserve the ingredients’ integrity.

Shrimp taco meal before assembly.

In the name of research, the Axios team ordered enough food from Table & Twine to feed a small army and spent the night eating our way through some of their most popular dishes.

The results: Everything was delicious, and Table & Twine makes hosting a dinner party a breeze.

Take note: The packaging and delivery were great, too. Everything came in insulated cooler bags that can keep food cold for up to four hours.

Even better: Table & Twine will clean and re-use returned bags and ice packs. They've even partnered with a local innovation lab to make face shields for first responders from returned containers.

What we ordered, broken down by menu category:

Bistro Bowls: These are single-serving, ready-to-eat meals that are portable and perfect for lunch. They start at $7.99.

We ordered a Mediterranean Buddha bowl with salmon and a Spring harvest salad with chicken.

Entrées: These dinner-portioned meals are available in one, two or four servings. There’s a rotating selection every week as well as some standing classics.

The artisan street tacos ($15.99) are available every week and you can choose between shrimp, chicken, beef short rib, vegetables or mahi-mahi. Each serving includes three tacos.

($15.99) are available every week and you can choose between shrimp, chicken, beef short rib, vegetables or mahi-mahi. Each serving includes three tacos. The choice entrée ($21.99+) includes two sides and your choice of protein (short rib, crab cake or salmon).

Appetizers: If you’re hosting, these are a no-brainer. But they’d also make great snacks to have on hand during the week. Check out the full menu.

We ordered the house-made guacamole and tortilla chips ($7.99). The chips tasted exactly like the kind you’d get at a restaurant, giant salt flakes included.

Family meals: This section lets you build your own family meal with entrees and sides that can stay fresh in your fridge for up to five days. Once you’re ready to eat, simply pop them in the oven for the amount of time specified on the lid.

All the dishes are cooked at 425°, which keeps things simple.

We ordered the 14-hour smoked pulled pork ($39.99), gouda macaroni and cheese ($21.99), Mexican-style street corn ($15.99), asparagus with lemon zest ($15.99), and cornbread with honey butter ($5.99). Check out all the options.

Entertainment packages: From holidays parties to family gatherings, there’s a party package to keep your crew well fed.

We ordered the picnic package (designed to feed up to six for $99.99) that includes antipasto, dips, pasta salad, bread and croissants, punch mix, and caramel popcorn.

Arranging it was a breeze because I had Table & Twine’s picture to reference.

Take note: There are pizza kits, brunch packages, cocktail party packages and more available.

They also offer seasonal packages for specific holidays.

Yes, we really ordered (and ate) all of that. But that’s just a fraction of the Table & Twine menu. Scope it out and place an order.

