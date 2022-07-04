Thousands gather to celebrate Independence Day in Ennis

ENNIS — It was a sea of red, white and blue as thousands descend on the small town of Ennis to celebrate Independence Day Monday morning.

“It’s so encouraging to see people coming to Ennis to see this cool little parade,” says Ennis Resident, Sharron Anderson

Kids, dogs and families from across Montana and across the county are excited to be getting a taste of Ennis flair.

“It's great to come out from somewhere like New Jersey and experience Small town USA for us,” says New Jersey Native, Ben Jankowski.

Jankowski and Callie Kroner, who were married three days ago, said they came to experience the best of what Montana has to offer.

“The weather, the people are friendlier- a lot friendlier, people are happy to be here,” says Kroner

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS Kids, dogs and families from across Montana and across the county are excited to be getting a taste of Ennis flair.

As the crowd enjoyed a packed Main Street.

“I think we’re finally in what we call post-COVID now, so everyone is just out here experiencing, and no one is afraid any more- so we are really having a great day,” says Jankowski.

“This felt just like old times,” says Bozeman native, Lauren Hill.

Parade fans said the holiday reignites a passion for patriotism.

“It reinvigorated my love of this country,” says Sean Hill of Bozeman.

For many, the celebrations were only just beginning for what was set to be a day to remember.

“Barbecue, nap, and rodeo,” says Ennis Resident Lawrence Anderson.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to stay up late enough to catch the fireworks,” says Lauren Hill

“I’m just reminded with everything that is happening in the world that we are a community and a county that comes together,” says Hill.

