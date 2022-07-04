ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ennis, MT

Thousands gather to celebrate Independence Day in Ennis

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tWeqd_0gUkWHeA00

ENNIS — It was a sea of red, white and blue as thousands descend on the small town of Ennis to celebrate Independence Day Monday morning.

“It’s so encouraging to see people coming to Ennis to see this cool little parade,” says Ennis Resident, Sharron Anderson

Kids, dogs and families from across Montana and across the county are excited to be getting a taste of Ennis flair.

“It's great to come out from somewhere like New Jersey and experience Small town USA for us,” says New Jersey Native, Ben Jankowski.

Jankowski and Callie Kroner, who were married three days ago, said they came to experience the best of what Montana has to offer.

“The weather, the people are friendlier- a lot friendlier, people are happy to be here,” says Kroner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4CWE_0gUkWHeA00 Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS
Kids, dogs and families from across Montana and across the county are excited to be getting a taste of Ennis flair.

As the crowd enjoyed a packed Main Street.

“I think we’re finally in what we call post-COVID now, so everyone is just out here experiencing, and no one is afraid any more- so we are really having a great day,” says Jankowski.

“This felt just like old times,” says Bozeman native, Lauren Hill.

Parade fans said the holiday reignites a passion for patriotism.

“It reinvigorated my love of this country,” says Sean Hill of Bozeman.

For many, the celebrations were only just beginning for what was set to be a day to remember.

“Barbecue, nap, and rodeo,” says Ennis Resident Lawrence Anderson.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to stay up late enough to catch the fireworks,” says Lauren Hill

“I’m just reminded with everything that is happening in the world that we are a community and a county that comes together,” says Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
montanarightnow.com

Butte celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade

BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte might be the city of copper, but when the clock strikes July 4, everything turns red, white, and blue. A sunny Monday morning set the stage perfectly for Butte's annual Fourth of July parade, hosted by the Butte America Foundation, as 89 floats and thousands of people patriotically painted Harrison Avenue downtown.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Thousands attend Ennis Independence Day parade

ENNIS, Mont. — People from all over southwest Montana gathered in Ennis for the 86th annual Fourth of July parade. Bozeman resident Zach Fountaine makes the trip from Bozeman to Ennis for the parade every year. “We used to come to the Fourth of July parade in Ennis every...
ENNIS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Montana State
Ennis, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Ennis, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
MY 103.5

This Montana Restaurant is One of America’s Best Hidden Gems

Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Scenic Lakes in Montana

For those wishing to spend more time by the water, look no further! Montana has plenty of beautiful lakes to see this summer. Onlyinyourstate lists a few beautiful lakes in Montana, perfect for a weekend summer getaway. Fairy Lake is only about 20 miles outside of Bozeman, Montana. The lake...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Small Town Usa#Parade#Localevent#Local Life
explorebigsky.com

Bozeman musician to take stage in Big Sky

BOZEMAN – Bozeman-based singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorne understands the importance of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s open spaces. She’s been in Montana for 15 years after growing up in New Hampshire, and finds inspiration for much of her music in the landscape around her. “As someone who lives here...
BIG SKY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Non-Profit Receives Generous Gift To Help Those In Need.

Montana is blessed with many not-for-profit organizations that help thousands of people throughout the state. One of those organizations is Family Promise. Family Promise is leading the way in helping with family homelessness and early childhood learning with programs that help families get back on their feet while providing essential services that many of us simply take for granted. The organization has multiple transitional homes and shelters here in Gallatin Valley.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Gallatin County Severe Thunderstorm Watch Wednesday Afternoon

Rowdy weather conditions may arrive in Gallatin County with strong, gusty winds and possible hail on Wednesday afternoon. There are several areas in southwest Montana that may be affected by severe weather this afternoon. See below for a complete list of areas of concern. (There's a lot of them!) Central Montana counties are also included in this Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Post Register

Bear town aims to ‘Keep it Grizzly’

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Max, a 3-year-old brown bear, plays with a log the size of an adult human, flipping it high in the air so it comes down splashing in a small pond. He gnaws at the log, before pawing it easily around the water. It looks like he’s smiling.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy