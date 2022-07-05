ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

'Airbus Albo' jets in: Anthony Albanese flies from war-torn Ukraine straight to the flooded east coast – as Treasurer defends the 'optics' of overseas trip as disaster strikes

By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia, Aap
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Anthony Albanese is due to fly back into Australia late on Tuesday after his trip around Europe and will visit flooded areas of Sydney on Thursday morning.

The prime minister, who has spent a third of his time in power overseas, faced criticism from senior Liberals Dan Tehan and Angus Taylor for being away so much while floods hit NSW at the weekend.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers defended Mr Albanese on Tuesday morning, insisting that his trips to France and Ukraine were essential.

Mr Albanese was briefed by phone soon after clearing war-torn Ukraine on Monday on the situation in NSW, where tens of thousands have been evacuated and thousands of homes deluged.

But shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said he wasn't doing enough.

'It was flooding for 48 hours Luke and [the Prime Minister] has only just picked up the phone to Dominic Perrottet to ask if he needs a hand,' Mr Taylor told 2GB.

'There's 30,000 people who have been told to evacuate their homes but the PM is more concerned about his reputation on the global stage than… making sure people in NSW have a place to sleep.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253zbR_0gUkWGlR00
Anthony Albanese (pictured) is due to arrive in Canberra late on Tuesday after attending a NATO leaders summit in Spain and making side trips to France and Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1q81_0gUkWGlR00
The prime minister (pictured, left) was briefed by phone soon after clearing war-torn Ukraine on Monday AEST on the situation in NSW, where tens of thousands have been evacuated and thousands of homes deluged

The federal government is considering more requests from NSW to support flood-affected communities.

Mr Albanese also spoke to Premier Perrottet, who has declared a natural disaster triggering the release of a range of payments and loans for individuals and businesses.

'He will be on the ground here later in the week,' Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles, who was speaking from flood-affected Richmond in northwest Sydney, told Nine Network on Tuesday.

Mr Albanese could tour the region with Mr Perrottet as soon as Thursday.

Opposition frontbencher and Nationals leader David Littleproud told Nine that NSW must be given all the resources it needs to help people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1su0D0_0gUkWGlR00
Mr Albanese also spoke to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who has declared a natural disaster triggering the release of a range of payments and loans for individuals and businesses (pictured, flood-affected Richmond on the outskirts of Sydney)

Asked about the 'optics' of Mr Albanese being overseas when the crisis began on Sunday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he had been working with the NSW government.

He said the overseas trips were essential.

'But... there's been a lot of work that's been necessary amongst our international partners because a lot of those relationships were run down,' Mr Chalmers told Nine.

'This important work on the international stage hasn't prevented us from advancing our agenda here at home.'

The federal government has so far committed 200 defence personnel to help with the emergency, along with two helicopters, after a request by the NSW government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ou0i_0gUkWGlR00
The federal government has so far committed 200 defence personnel to help with the emergency, along with two helicopters, after a request by the NSW government (pictured, Windsor in NSW flooded after constant heavy rainfall)

'There are further requests that we are looking at right now, so it is an evolving situation,' Mr Marles said.

'We have been very mindful, firstly, of the need to coordinate with NSW.'

Mr Marles said he spoke on Monday night with Mr Perrottet who was 'very pleased with the degree of coordination'.

For many of the communities affected, this is the fourth damaging flood event in less than 18 months.

Scores of evacuation orders and warnings have been declared, mostly northwest of Sydney, where major flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers.

The disaster funds will be funnelled to people in 23 local government areas in Greater Sydney and surrounding regions.

On Wednesday Mr Albanese fired off a series of tweets about what he is doing to address the deadly flooding in NSW after he copped criticism for continuing his tour of France and Ukraine while the crisis hit.

The Prime Minister has spent one third of his time in office - 15 out of 43 days - overseas so far, sparking criticism from the Opposition on Monday that he was absent while his government faced a domestic crisis.

Mr Albanese said that he was only allowed to switch his phone back on and receive briefings from his emergency management minister and the NSW Premier after returning to Poland from Ukraine.

He had his phone off as a security measure while in the war-torn country visiting President Zelensky on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFmmP_0gUkWGlR00
Anthony Albanese (pictured with President Zelensky in Ukraine) has been briefed on the deadly flooding in NSW after he copped criticism for being in France and Ukraine while the crisis hit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04es9X_0gUkWGlR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRl5W_0gUkWGlR00
As he crossed into Poland from Ukraine this morning, the Prime Minister was allowed to switch on his phone and receive briefings from the Emergency Management Minister and the NSW Premier

Mr Albanese tweeted: 'Have crossed into Poland from Ukraine and left radio silence. My first actions were briefings by @murraywatt and @Dom_Perrottet on NSW flooding and ensuring Federal Government assistance is being provided.

'It's a constantly changing situation. Check @NSWSES and @BOM_NSW for the latest advice and please stay safe.'

The heavy rain which pounded NSW has killed one man and caused thousands of home evacuations in Greater Sydney. The federal government has provided 200 ADF troops so far.

The prime minister has been away since last Sunday on official trips to a NATO leaders' summit in Spain, a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and a high-security trip to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite all the trips being official business, some Aussies took to social media to say he should be addressing issues at home instead, as hashtags 'Airbus Albo' and 'Where's Albo' trended on Twitter and others labelled him 'Anthony Overseasy'.

Since winning the election on May 21, Mr Albanese has travelled more than 45,000km on trips to Japan, Indonesia, the UAE, Spain, France, Poland and Ukraine where, on Sunday, he announced a further $100million of Australian taxpayer-funded military aid would be given to Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlCcq_0gUkWGlR00
The federal government has provided 200 ADF troops (pictured in north-west Sydney on Monday)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone at risk' as immunity-evading super strain of Covid hits as Australians 30 and over are set to receive a fourth vaccine - here are the symptoms to look out for

Calls for more Australians to receive a fourth Covid vaccination are mounting even as case numbers and hospitalisations rise around the country and newer strains take over as the main threat. The new wave of BA4 and BA5 subvariants are ripping through Australia due to high transmissibility, with early data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin stages nuclear drills with intercontinental missiles capable of hitting Britain after former president warned crisis could lead to 'the end of mankind'

Vladimir Putin has staged nuclear drills with his road-launched intercontinental Yars missiles in a forest in western Siberia. The 7,500-mile range of the missiles means they would be capable of striking Britain or anywhere in Europe. The test come just hours after Russia's former president and current head of the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Marles
Person
Jim Chalmers
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Big Turning Point in the War Could Finally Be Here

Russian forces took a key region in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, thanks in part to Moscow stepping up its coordination and war planning, according to a British intelligence assessment released on Tuesday. This change in Russian forces’ approach to fighting in Eastern Ukraine could be the early signs of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Europe#Nsw
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Devastating disease is spreading through Bali - sparking calls for an immediate clampdown on anyone returning to Australia from the island

Aussies planning on travelling to Bail will face strict biosecurity restrictions upon return under a policy being advocated to prevent the spread of the devastating foot-and-mouth disease into the country. Authorities in Indonesia have confirmed the disease, which can ravage the livestock industry, has spread to Bali and could be...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

China claims to have developed an AI that can read the minds of Communist Party members to determine how receptive they are to 'thought education' in since-deleted article

China has reportedly created an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can assess the loyalty of Communist Party members. According to Didi Tang, a reporter for the Times in Beijing, the system has been developed by researchers at Hefei Comprehensive National Science Centre. It can analyse facial expressions and brain waves...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

NATO says it has 'no plans' for bases in Sweden or Finland because 'they are capable of defending themselves' from Russia as membership bid is launched

NATO today confirmed it has 'no plans' for the creation of new bases in Finland or Sweden after the Nordic countries both historically bid to join the military alliance. Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana admitted NATO would lean on the 'formidable national forces' of both countries, which would be capable for defending themselves in the bid of Russian aggression.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Putin’s Lies Have Kremlin TV Flailing and Fighting On-Air

While Russian troops slowly advance in Eastern Ukraine, questions loom as to how far President Vladimir Putin is planning to take his invasion of Ukraine. During a recent press conference, Putin claimed that nothing has changed and everything is going according to the plan: “I have formulated the overall goal, which is to liberate Donbas, protect its people and create conditions that will guarantee the security of Russia itself. That is all.” His deliberately vague responses implied that Russian attacks in other parts of Ukraine were meant “to distract” the Ukrainian leadership.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Let’s Use Chicago Rules to Beat Russia

Carl von Clausewitz observed in his classic On War that “the maximum use of force is by no means incompatible with the simultaneous use of the intellect.” That means, in part, acting thoughtfully but with the utmost effort, understanding that war is more bar fight than chess game. Or, to put it in the simpler words of Jim Malone, Eliot Ness’s counselor in The Untouchables, “You wanna know how to get Capone? They pull a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue. That’s the Chicago way! And that’s how you get Capone.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Last surviving member of US Army's Easy Company immortalized in Steven Spielberg's WWII series 'Band of Brothers' dies aged 97 in Mississippi

The last surviving member of Easy Company portrayed in the book and Steven Spielberg's HBO miniseries 'Band of Brothers' died on July 3. Bradford Freeman of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, which fought on D-Day, in the Battle of the Bulge, and liberated concentration camps in Nazi Germany, passed away on Monday at the age of 97.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

467K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy