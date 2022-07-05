ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Why pool safety is crucial during the summer season

By Bryan Munoz
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a 4th of July weekend to remember. Two of the newest lifeguards at the Lancaster County pool answered the call, jumped in, and saved lives on opening day. “The lifeguards are young but they are certified and i believe...

www.abc27.com

FOX 43

Body found in Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A body was found in the Susquehanna River early Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The Lancaster County Coroner was confirmed on the scene, but additional information on the identity and circumstances of death have yet to be released. Emergency dispatchers said boaters discovered the body on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Boaters find body along Susquehanna River in Lancaster County

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Boaters found a body along the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County on Wednesday just before 2 p.m. The body was found on the bank of the western shore of Crow Island, which is close to Martic Township. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Body found update.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for soap thieves in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for people they said have stolen items from retail stores in York County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to York County Regional Police,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

How to reconnect with items lost in Harrisburg July 4 incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chairs and other belongings were left behind after festival-goers fled from an incident in Harrisburg on July 4. A fight and subsequent firecrackers sent people scattering for several blocks, separating children from families and leading to one juvenile’s arrest. No shots were fired in the incident and no significant injuries were reported.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Outdoor Corps brings youth program to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is bringing its youth program to Harrisburg for the first time. The Outdoor Corps gives young people the chance to get work experience and job training while working on conservation projects across the state. Officials hope this encourages a career in...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg officials address “chaotic” July 4th festival incident, offer pickup location for attendees’ lost items

Attendees of Harrisburg’s July 4th event can retrieve personal items left behind after a large crowd suddenly fled Riverfront Park on Monday night. After a fight broke out among juveniles at the Fourth of July Food Truck and Fireworks Festival, a panicked crowd ran from the park, leaving many personal items behind, according to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The city’s Parks and Recreation department has collected those items and is holding them at the Reservoir Park Mansion for pickup between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. National Guard soldier reunited with dog after deployment

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A soldier just back from deployment overseas reunited with a very important family member in Lebanon County. For almost 11 months, Sgt. Robert McCann was away from his not only his kids, but his dog Thor. The Annville community stepped up to help in a...
ANNVILLE, PA
abc27.com

South Central PA Search and Rescue gets new drone

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The South Central PA Search and Rescue, Search Team 93, received $14,000 in funding from the York County PA Office of Emergency Management to purchase a brand new drone. Search Team 93 is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization based in York County. The advanced drone,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

10 Top Rated Beaches Near Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a beach getaway that is close to home, look no further. There are several beautiful beaches located near Chester County, Pennsylvania that offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and soak up the sun, or want to enjoy some fun in the waves, these beaches have you covered. Here is a list of the top-rated beaches near Chester County, Pennsylvania!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New online therapy provider opens for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — A new telehealth option is available for Pennsylvanians dealing with mental health struggles. Eileen Hunt, a licensed counselor, started Maple Hill Counseling in May of this year. According to Maple Hill’s website, Hunt specializes in the treatment of adolescents and adults dealing with “anxiety, depression, stress management, adjustment, and relationship issues.” Maple...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Construction Completed At New Lancaster Medical Center

HERSHEY – Construction of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, located near the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is complete, clearing the way for staff to prepare the 132-bed, acute care hospital to welcome its first patients this fall. Work on the new facility began in May 2020. Construction was officially completed on June 10. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center includes 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various specialty inpatient services, including a cardiac catheterization lab, labor and delivery, and complete medical and surgical capabilities. It also has an attached medical office building for physician practices and outpatient services. Lancaster Medical Center teams will spend the summer getting ready to care for the first patients. Teams are also planning opportunities for community members to visit the site for events and tours leading up to the opening.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire burns sheds, mill in Berks; fireworks may have played part

WASHINGTON TWP., BERKS COUNTY - Fireworks may have played a part in an early Tuesday fire that burned several sheds, a camper and an old saw mill, officials said. Eastern Berks Fire Department and neighboring stations were dispatched at 1:56 a.m. to a report of sheds on fire in the 300 block of Lenape Road, according to Eastern Berks spokesman Paul Bartlett.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County introduces new 'Second Chance' program

Lancaster County introduces new ‘Second Chance’ program. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast Independence Day. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Troopers justified in turnpike shooting

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says two Pennsylvania State Troopers were justified in the April 15 shooting on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. District Attorney Heather Adams says the Troopers were justified in the shooting after the driver struck one of the Troopers during...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County-Wide Communication to host job fair

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you looking to learn more about the field of telecommunications? Well, you’re in luck because Lancaster County-Wide Communication (LCWC) is inviting you to their open house, where you can learn all about employment at LCWC. This Open House will be taking place...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

