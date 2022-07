The 2022 USA Weightlifting (USAW) National Championships Week, which was held from June 25 to July 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, has seen some amazing performances. Among the best was that of a junior weightlifter, Olivia Reeves. However, it is worth noting that Mattie Rogers has just completed some lifts, which are even more impressive than the rest. Mattie was very dominant in the 76-kilogram weight class and also claimed all three American Records in that division.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO