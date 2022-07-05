WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 LB Commit Phil Picciotti Highlights

While many across the country were setting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July Monday night, Phil Picciotti set off fireworks of his own. The Perkasie native announced on Twitter that he will be continuing his football and academic careers at Oklahoma University. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker selected the...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 1,500 dangerous criminals, including those in Philadelphia, were arrested in a nationwide sweep called "Operation North Star." The U.S. Marshals released video of the raids that occurred throughout the city during the month of June. Eighty-five fugitives in Philadelphia were arrested. Agents targeted violent criminals...
Law enforcement officials in the Lehigh Valley are repeating a familiar refrain when it comes to the latest social media challenge making headlines — it’s dangerous and could lead to a tragic outcome. Allentown police warn there have been several incidents of people being shot at random with...
Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police lieutenant accused of using a racial slur on a police radio is going to be fired. Police say they were first made aware of the recording on June 22.
On Wednesday, police confirmed the unnamed lieutenant has been suspended for 30 days and he will be let go after that.
He was originally placed on restricted duty.
Over the last two years, particularly in 2020, Pennsylvania saw a large number of mass layoffs. Things have seemed quieted a bit in 2022, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Twelve employers, including one located in Bethlehem, submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to...
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
For months, police departments across the country have warned about the “Orbeez Challenge,” and people getting injured after being shot by the name brand gel-bead gun or airsoft guns. On Wednesday, Allentown said its police department has responded to several incidents of people being shot at random and...
Although Montgomery County's Limerick has golf, it's nothing like its counterpart in Ireland. Adare Manor, famed Irish golf course, has been chosen as the site of the 2027 Ryder’s Cup, a biennial competition between teams from Europe and the U.S. In choosing the site, the tournament’s organizers are not only picking a prime setting for the sport’s best players. It is also recognizing the talents of its architect, Lansdale native Tom Fazio. The Irish Examiner carted off any doubt about his bona fides in crafting unforgettable sites for play.
Léelo en español aquí. Heads up Pennsylvania drivers, aggressive driving could get you in trouble this summer. PennDOT announced in a news release Tuesday that more than 80 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will be joining Pennsylvania State Police as part of a statewide enforcement wave.
In 2021, Northampton resident Matt Hirschman drove himself to the racecar history books, becoming the first four-time winner of a high-profile race in Mass. For 2022, however, he cemented his top spot, winning the title consecutively (another record) and the fifth time overall. Race Day Connecticut covered the achievement. Hirschman’s...
Downey Hoster of Long and Foster added a new listing for sale at 400 Walmere Way in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. First time offered in 21 years! Come home to your breathtaking Blue Bell oasis with verdant grounds and impeccable gardens highlighted by a tranquil one-acre pond with a dock and fountain! The Barn at Walmere is a renovated stone Bank Barn with a contemporary flair. It was transformed in 1985 into a sophisticated residence with an exquisite landscape including, lush gardens, an arbor covered walking path, and a stable for those who dream of having their horse and equestrian needs at home. Located on a 5.89 acre estate, the barn, built in 1801, was enlarged in 1990 with the conversion of the original silo into four stories of additional living space with dramatic views of the natural woodlands. The sensitive restoration has preserved interior stone walls, the silo, and exposed wooden beams which all characterize the open-living concept of this unique home. The sunlit dining area overlooks the woods and leads to a contemporary and spotless kitchen which includes a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Thermador double convection ovens, two sink locations, and spacious storage and counters. From the kitchen, enter the main level of the preserved silo through French doors to the Family Room to enjoy at your leisure with a spectacular view of the gardens. A spiral staircase within the silo will take you to an exercise room, a full bath, and a loft to complete the four unique floors. Return to the main floor of the home which boasts a welcoming living room with wood burning fireplace, and outdoor access to the deck where one can enjoy a panoramic view of the gardens and pond. Conveniently work from home in either the main floor office, or the upper den/ office area. The first floor Master Suite features two expansive walk in closets, a luxurious bath which includes dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub and indoor and outdoor showers. The outdoor shower is located on a deck outside the Master bedroom and overlooks the privacy of woods. Continuing through the home, another circular staircase leads to the second level consisting of two bedrooms, a full bathroom and the upper den area overlooking the vaulted main level living space. A two zone geothermal HVAC system keeps the home at a consistently comfortable temperature year-round while lessening reliance on fossil fuels. This unique get-away paradise is waiting to be discovered and is ideally located in close proximity to center city Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 202. Access to private aviation at nearby Wings Field is a notable plus. Tasteful upgrades retain the character of the original barn and brings you the best of old and new. Modern amenities include high efficiency windows, brand new cedar shake roof , geothermal HVAC powered by well , public water and public sewer. This estate is perfectly suited for those who seek privacy, serenity, beauty, and entertaining.
If you’re looking for a beach getaway that is close to home, look no further. There are several beautiful beaches located near Chester County, Pennsylvania that offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and soak up the sun, or want to enjoy some fun in the waves, these beaches have you covered. Here is a list of the top-rated beaches near Chester County, Pennsylvania!
Steve Carcarey of Collegeville Bakery shows off his signature pan for Detroit-style pizza ... and relates its unusual trip to becoming a cooking essential for this style of pie. In a branding/geography mashup, a local bakery (not a traditional pizzeria) routinely cranks out a world-class version of pie (savory, not...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Attendees of the Fourth of July festivities on the Ben Franklin Parkway watching the fireworks ran for safety after gunshots rang out striking two police officers on Monday night. Eighteen-year-old Ryan Spence of Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania told Action News he was trampled in the commotion, but got...
After 70 years in business, a popular cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia has announced that it is closing its doors. However, it's not entirely all bad news for those that are a fan of food from this particular establishment. Citing the last few years as being, "unprecedented for many small business...
NORRISTOWN — During the Fourth of July festivities on Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Deputy John Foster, 44, of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and a Philadelphia police officer were wounded by gunfire, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws – British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
