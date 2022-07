HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to officials. The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was later recovered at the scene.

