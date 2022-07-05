What parade-goers at the 62nd Annual Ralston Independence Day Parade say the Fourth of July means to them

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Red, white and blue.

"Today is a beautiful day and we are going to recognize it and celebrate accordingly," said Vickie Young, an Omaha resident.

Residents were decked out along the streets as Ralston's annual Fourth of July Parade rolled by.

The parade included fire departments, politicians, marching bands, community organizations, veterans and many others as the community celebrated America's independence.

"Fourth of July has always been important to me, given I come from a military family. Independence and freedom has always been a big thing for me. I find the importance of parades, it really just brings people together in the community," Owen Bundy, an Ashland resident, said.

And for others, although they are still celebrating, they are reflecting on recent events.

"Anytime you have a government that, you know, tries to tell a women what to do with her own body, you know, how can we think of today as a day of freedom?" Young said.

Yet she said being around people you want to be around, is freedom in a way.

"When we are able to get up and get in our vehicles and travel where we want, when we get ready and spend time with who we want, that can be looked upon as a certain level of freedom," Young said.

Freedom, the flag and those who protect the country are top of mind here.

"We often forget that there are so many men and women that are away and protecting us on these holidays, like today," said Ann Johnsey, an Omaha visitor.

"This day, with everything going on, I think is real important for everybody to remember we are all Americans, stop all the division. Just be American. Be happy," said Steven Procko, a Bellevue resident.

Many people say they are excited to sit back, barbecue, light fireworks and enjoy the holiday with family and friends.

Ralston wraps up the day of fun with a fireworks display later in the night. Those will start around 9:30 p.m. near the Ralston Arena.

