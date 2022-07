Almost immediately after USC and UCLA left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten last week, the question became “What’s next?” Well, a new report could indicate the answer. The Big 12 is getting ready to meet with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado — four Pac-12 programs — on Tuesday, according to WildcatAuthority’s Jason Scheer. The meeting comes less than a week after the Pac-12 lost two of its biggest brands, reigniting the conference realignment conversation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO