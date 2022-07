HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – A GoFundMe account created to help a boy orphaned by the deadly parade shooting in Chicago on the Fourth of July has collected more than $2 million. Aiden McCarthy’s photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family.

