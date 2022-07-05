ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: Flames making 'every effort' to re-sign Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HaHw_0gUkUGpr00
Calgary Flames left winger Johnny Gaudreau. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a significant sense around the league that teams are rushing to get their salary cap situations cleared up before the start of free agency next week. Moves like the Tampa Bay Lightning trading Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators for spare change and the Minnesota Wild moving early on a Kevin Fiala deal are evidence of that.

Now, another team is joining that list of really trying to make headlines in the near future. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that the Calgary Flames are making “every effort” now not only to re-sign top pending unrestricted free agent forward Johnny Gaudreau but also restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk.

While most of the public talk has centered around Gaudreau’s status, it makes sense that general manager Brad Treliving would want to get these deals done in a short window. Playing on the same line, Gaudreau and Tkachuk helped propel each other to career seasons. The Flames are likely hoping that keeping the two together will keep their level of play from declining after this season.

Finances are also a huge part of this equation too, though. Gaudreau and Tkachuk are surely bound to take up a gigantic chunk of Calgary’s offseason spending limit, likely at least $16M of it. With a long list of other players to re-sign and/or spots to fill via free agency, Calgary needs a clear picture of how much cash they’ll be able to devote to players like Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington while still fielding a cap-compliant squad.

With Tkachuk’s value through the roof after his 40-goal, 100-point season and Gaudreau likely able to net eight figures on the open market, Treliving faces his toughest challenge yet as GM in Calgary in order to keep this year’s Pacific Division champions at the top of the Western Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Seattle Kraken hire Steve Briere as goaltending coach

During the 2021-22 season there was no team with a worse save percentage than the Seattle Kraken. The team has made a move to try and address that though not with an on-ice change. Instead, the team has hired goaltending coach Steve Briere, who had previously parted ways with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks hire Mike Yeo, Jeremy Colliton; Flyers hire Brad Shaw

The Canucks have filled out their coaching staff for next season. The team announced that they have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach. He takes over for Brad Shaw, who is leaving Vancouver to become an associate coach with the Flyers. Meanwhile, Vancouver has hired Jeremy Colliton as their new head coach with AHL Abbotsford, replacing Trent Cull, who has been promoted to an assistant coach in Vancouver. GM Patrik Allvin released the following statement about the moves:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Canadiens undecided on No. 1 pick at 2022 NHL Draft

BROSSARD, Quebec -- The Montreal Canadiens remain undecided on who they will select with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, but the decision will come down to more than who has the most skill on the ice. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes confirmed that the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Evaluating Blues’ Goaltending Options if Husso Leaves

The St. Louis Blues had a tumultuous season between the pipes last year. Jordan Binnington struggled during the regular season, unable to find his footing. In the first season of a six-year, $36 million contract extension, it became a major concern for the team. Fortunately, backup and longtime prospect Ville Husso rose to the occasion and became the starter during the regular season. He got the Blues to the postseason, where Binnington returned to form and carried the team until he was injured.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 offseason checklist for the St. Louis Blues

With the NHL offseason in full swing, it’s time to examine what each squad will need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at the St. Louis Blues. It was a decent season for St. Louis. While they finished in third in a tight Central Division, they got past Minnesota in the first round and then took the eventual Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche to six games. General manager Doug Armstrong can afford to keep most of the core together, but there will still be a lot of work to do over the coming weeks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Oliver Kylington
Person
Brad Treliving
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Kevin Weekes
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs promote Hayley Wickenheiser, two others to assistant GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced several changes to the front office, starting with the promotions of Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager. The team also added Curtis Sanford as goaltending coach, following the departure of Steve Briere to the Seattle Kraken. The team broke out...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers hire Brad Shaw as associate coach

After the news was broken previously by his former club, Brad Shaw has now been officially introduced as an associate coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. New head coach John Tortorella is getting the band back together. Shaw and Tortorella previously worked together with the Columbus Blue Jackets as recently as 2020-21. He released a statement on his new addition:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ottawa Senators to buy out Colin White

The Ottawa Senators have placed Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout, ending his time with the team. Because White is still just 25, the Senators will be on the hook for just one-third of the salary remaining on his contract. It will result in the following cap charges:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Calgary Flames
105.5 The Fan

It’s Official! NHL Hockey is Really Coming to Boise This Fall

On July 1, the Idaho Steelheads made a super cryptic post that they’ll hold a press conference regarding a MAJOR announcement about hockey in Boise on Wednesday afternoon. Steelies fans felt pretty confident that it wouldn’t be an announcement similar to the one the Idaho Stampede made in 2016. After 18 years in Idaho, the NBA D-League team announced that they were moving the team to Salt Lake City and renaming the franchise. Toward the end of the run, the average attendance for Stampede games only filled 37% of the arena’s seats.
BOISE, ID
Pro Hockey Rumors

GM: Predators, Filip Forsberg getting closer on deal

Filip Forsberg is one of the best potential free agents available in what’s a highly saturated market of star forwards this offseason. He may not hit the open market after all, though, as Nashville Predators general manager David Poile confirmed today that the two sides are getting closer on a deal, calling it the team’s “number one goal” to sign him.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

Kraken shouldn’t chase a big-name free agent like Gaudreau

Emboldened by the instant success of the Golden Knights, the Kraken didn’t approach their first NHL offseason like a typical expansion team. They spent like any other NHL team striving for playoff success, making big bets in the free agent market. Unfortunately, in their first season, the Kraken ended...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Detroit Red Wings

Free agency is now less than two weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There are several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators acquire Ryan McDonagh from Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning confirmed that they have traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash. It doesn’t appear that any salary has been retained in the trade. With the Lightning needing to make some tough salary cap decisions if they...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy