SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield were expecting to come into work Wednesday to see the courthouse had been deep cleaned. The building was closed for a long holiday weekend for that work to be done as part of a deal reached over dangerous mold found inside. However, they said that was not their experience.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO