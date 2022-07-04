Manhunt underway after mass shooting at July 4 parade

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
Three men in their 20s were killed and seven other people were wounded in an attack at a block party in Gary early Tuesday, according to police. Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:45 a.m., police said in a statement. Three of...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks and dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd. At a news conference, Deputy Christopher Covelli of the Lake County...
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded. The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood of Gary, Indiana, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield says officers found three people down and...
As law enforcement reportedly continue to pursue an active shooter in Highland Park, surrounding communities are canceling their 4th of July festivities primarily out of “an abundance of caution,” as written in several of the notifications. The most immediate response was from Highland Park officials who announced the...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — In the chaos of Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, many parade goers found safety in small businesses downtown. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday that in the days following the violence, those businesses are once again a safe space for people working through their trauma.
Comments / 0