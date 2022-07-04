ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Manhunt underway after mass shooting at July 4 parade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six people were killed and dozens injured...

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded

Three men in their 20s were killed and seven other people were wounded in an attack at a block party in Gary early Tuesday, according to police. Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:45 a.m., police said in a statement. Three of...
GARY, IN
Police: 3 shot to death at block party in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded. The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood of Gary, Indiana, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield says officers found three people down and...
GARY, IN
