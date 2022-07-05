ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jake Odorizzi’s Return Doesn’t Go As Planned

By Matthew Creally
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Odorizzi was activated off the 15-day IL and made his return to the mound on Monday, but the veteran right-hander left plenty to be desired in his first Major League start since mid-May. He gave up 5 earned runs on 9 hits across just 4 innings, although the Astros did...

