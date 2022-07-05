ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMTV 3 News Now

Man who had standoff with law enforcement at Council Bluffs construction site sentenced in Sarpy County

By Katrina Markel
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Ryan Linehan, a Nebraska man who was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in February of 2021, was sentenced in the District Court of Sarpy County on June 27 for attempted first-degree sexual assault. In April, he pleaded no contest to those charges.

He was sentenced to a period of 14 to 20 years in prison by district judge, Stefanie Martinez. Her ruling also states that Linehan must serve a minimum of seven years minus the time previously served.

In February of 2021, now 42-year-old Linehan refused to leave an excavator at a Council Bluffs construction site when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him.

U.S. Marshal Will Iverson said that he was shot with "less-lethal rounds and taken into custody with injuries" later that same day.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

81-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. -- According to officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 81-year-old Charles Kays has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to an NDCS press release, Kays' sentence began on June 15, 2011. He was serving a sentence of 16 years and eight months to 20 years on charges out of Douglas County that included first degree sexual assault on a child and two counts of third degree sexual assault on a child.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Missing Omaha inmate arrested after being spotted by corrections staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Of all the places to be, a missing inmate was spending his day in downtown Omaha when he was spotted by a corrections worker on Wednesday morning. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff member saw 50-year-old John Strickland near 16th and Farnam Streets. The...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Court records: City official set to battle protection order

A member of the Omaha City Council appears ready to fight a court order keeping her away from her ex-boyfriend. According to court records, a hearing has been scheduled for later this month as 60-year-old Councilwoman Juanita Johnson looks to lift a protection order that prohibits her from any contact with 69-year-old Kay LeFlore for the next year.
News Channel Nebraska

Meth, weapons charge filed in Otoe County

NEBRASKA CITY – Michael Scott, 30, of Blair is charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine and deadly weapons, as well as theft and identity theft. A sheriff’s deputy stopped on F Road for a car with a flat tire and says he saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight after opening a door.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Law Enforcement#Violent Crime#Council Bluffs#The District Court#U S Marshals#Iverson
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating cutting after medics treat victim at scene

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department said they are looking for a suspect involved in a cutting early Wednesday morning. OPD said they are investigating a cutting that occurred at 1012 South 24th Street. Officers said responded to an apartment around 12:15 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Michael Clear,...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between June 20 and July 6. Jordin Annmarie Anderson, 23, of La Vista, Nebraska, was arrested July 6th after Deputies assisted ABLE 1 in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-29 eastbound. Anderson was charged with Theft 2nd – Possession of Stolen Property.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities said Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022, he left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Juvenile gun scare Wednesday night at Westroads Mall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say there was a gun scare at Westroads Mall Wednesday night in Omaha. According to police, a juvenile showed an airsoft gun in a store. Officers located the suspect minutes later and took him into custody — the juvenile was later released to his father.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man beaten by four men during attempted park rendezvous

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man attempting to meet an unknown woman in a Lincoln park reported being beaten and robbed early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Police Department said they were called to the area of 30th and D Street on the report of a robbery. When arriving to the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate new violence against women cases in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County officials report incidents of violence against women in Nebraska City over the Fourth of July weekend, including separate allegations of false imprisonment, domestic strangulation and using an AR-15 to commit a felony. Judge David Partsch set at $75,000 bond Tuesday for 39-year-old Joshua Schneider,...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police look into overnight stabbing at apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident at an apartment complex overnight. Officers were called to Mason School Apartment Homes, near 25th and Mason streets, at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday after a 31-year-old man reported he had been stabbed during a disturbance. The victim told police the man...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Sarpy County Treasurer lost court battle to get job back

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ousted Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger lost his fight in court to get his job back according to his attorney in a statement. Last April the Sarpy County Commissioners removed him from office. A state auditor had found several discrepancies in how his office distributed funds...
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating Wednesday morning stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a cutting incident that occurred early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call at 12:17 a.m. near South 24th and Mason streets. Responders say the victim, Michael Clear, 31, was stabbed during an altercation with a white male wearing a black tank-top...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Man Assaulted And Robbed In Lincoln Park

Lincoln Police were called to Neighbor’s Park at 30th and D Street at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a robbery. A 30 year old man told police he arranged to meet an unknown woman in the park. The man was then directed by the woman to a nearby alley where four unknown men assaulted him.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Indian Pointe neighborhood became a focus for deputies over the holiday weekend after someone complained of golf carts on the streets. The sheriff’s office says that the subdivision doesn’t have a county-approved ordinance. Nobody got a ticket but the sheriff’s office is letting homeowners know golf cart operators may be pulled over.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Bellevue Police Department installs two license plate reader cameras

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Police Department has installed two license plate reader cameras. The cameras are located at Fort Crook Road and Chandler Road and 15th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The department said these readers will be used to identify vehicles that are part of police investigations and...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha officer disciplined after use of force controversy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer will be disciplined after a use of force incident earlier this year sparked controversy. A video of 40-year-old Jennifer Carter being arrested by Omaha Police made the rounds online when it allegedly showed an officer stomping on her leg. According to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy