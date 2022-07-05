Man who had standoff with law enforcement at Council Bluffs construction site sentenced in Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Ryan Linehan, a Nebraska man who was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in February of 2021, was sentenced in the District Court of Sarpy County on June 27 for attempted first-degree sexual assault. In April, he pleaded no contest to those charges.

He was sentenced to a period of 14 to 20 years in prison by district judge, Stefanie Martinez. Her ruling also states that Linehan must serve a minimum of seven years minus the time previously served.

In February of 2021, now 42-year-old Linehan refused to leave an excavator at a Council Bluffs construction site when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him.

U.S. Marshal Will Iverson said that he was shot with "less-lethal rounds and taken into custody with injuries" later that same day.

