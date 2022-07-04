Lynn Haven 4th of July Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been out to the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City within the past week, you may have noticed a popular place to hang out is closed. Panama City officials have closed the St. Andrews Marina Pavilion indefinitely for safety precautions after assessing the infrastructure last Friday. Officials said the metal structure supporting it was corroded and no longer safe. The closure is a part of the St. Andrews Marina Bulkhead Repair and Utility Replacement Project.
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in the city of Lynn Haven. The event kicked off with a flyover performance including two F-35 jets from Eglin Air Force Base. Officials said the celebration included more than 65 floats including local organizations, churches, and schools.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a full house at Wednesday’s Bay County Commission meeting. The new gates standing alongside Sunnyside beach front have area residents riled up. A couple dozen of them filled the seats inside the Government Center, ready to be heard. Sunnyside Park has...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are changing and people are talking. A group of Sunnyside residents is pushing to make an already private beach less accessible to the public. But the question is, do they have the authority to?. Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids in the summer SPICE program at Butler Elementary in South Walton. Chris did experiments showing how air pressure impacts our weather and of course how the seabreeze works and is related to the water cycle! Thanks for your hospitality!
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna. The restaurant will be built on Highway 71 South near the interstate, according to News 13’s media partner The Jackson County Times. “Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District. Officials said a lifeguard was en route to one medical call when they were stopped by a...
Louisiana vacationers who love to find themselves languishing in the sun on the sand of the Gulf Coast's premier beaches will need to stop and think for a minute before they put even the tiniest tippy-toe in the water, at least for the next few days. There are actually several reasons why you'd want to understand what you're about to get into before you actually get into the water.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Commissioners are facing heat after the findings of an internal audit have been revealed. The audit said the clerk and internal audit originally received an anonymous tip on January 31st reported to the Fraud, Waste and Abuse Hotline alleging certain improprieties to the use of county vehicles and purchasing cards by certain commissioners.
Many people spend the July 4th week at the beach. If you’re one of those enjoying the Gulf Coast and its beaches, there are some things you will want to be on the lookout for as you get ready for the sand and the surf. Those “things” are jellyfish....
Beloved long-time Town of Westville clerk Donna Gillis passed away on June 28, but those she served say she leaves behind a legacy of love and giving. Gillis served as clerk for 22 years before she retired. During that time, she gave much back to her community. Gillis’ daughter, Rachel Herrington, says her mother had a giving heart.
Join us for a 4th of July Celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022! Starting at Sharon Sheffield Park with an Opening Ceremony including the Presentation of Colors, National Anthem, and prayer service. Following the Opening Ceremony will be the parade! Afternoon festivities include a concert and the Fireworks show! See the below itinerary for times & locations everything going on this awesome day.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Not much has changed in the forecast from yesterday... It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. By sunrise we may see a couple stray showers out in the Gulf, and a few hours later one or two could pop up near the coast. However, they’ll be very stray in nature and only for about 10-20% on the coast this morning or midday. The storms stay low in numbers today but head inland into the afternoon.
(WDHN) — Ken Brooks, a native of Griffin Georgia, went down to Panama city Sunday to celebrate the holiday with his sister — a holiday that will be memorable to them both. “My sister was getting married and she was having a beach wedding so I went down to walk her down the aisle on the beach,” Brooks said.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has acquired numerous properties in the Downtown Fort Walton Beach area in preparation for the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. As FDOT acquires properties, the existing buildings are demolished within a short time period. FDOT recently acquired three properties on the south side of...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the Gulf of Mexico. A South Walton Fire District lifeguard was near Gulfview Heights Street, on the way to another medical call when they were stopped by bystanders. The bystanders directed...
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Board of Commissioners is releasing a statement after an internal audit by the Walton County Clerk of Court’s office was made public Friday. “Last week, the Board of County Commissioners became aware of an audit completed by the Clerk of Court...
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to a report of a man overboard Sunday approximately 12 miles south of Panama City, Florida. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at approximately 4 a.m. over VHF-FM channel 16 from a crewmember on the fishing vessel Fiona Leone reporting that the captain of the vessel fell overboard while the vessel was on autopilot.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Coastal chances for showers and storms return for the 4th of July, with scattered activity building up through the mid-late morning hours. More widespread chances for moisture will begin in the early afternoon, with inland areas becoming wetter around 2 pm. Temperatures along the...
