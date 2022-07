A mother from Yorkshire is smitten after three eggs she bought from Morrisons hatched into ducklings.Deza Empson, 31, bought six Braddock-White Clarence Court eggs at the supermarket and on a whim put them in an incubator she bought on Amazon to breed budgies.She was shocked when just five days later she shone a light and could see little ducklings developing inside some of the eggs.Less than one month on, a trio of newborns arrived into the world. Deza has named the ducklings River, Dusk and Daisy.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zara Aleena's aunt says her niece valued her 'independence' more than anythingMyrkl's £1 hangover pill: How does 'breakthrough' tablet work?New record-breaking giant waterlily species discovered at Kew Gardens

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO