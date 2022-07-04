PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

Authorities north of Chicago have confirmed a seventh person has died Tuesday from the Highland Park parade mass shooting. More than 30 people were injured from the sniper’s attack. Lake County police said the 21-year-old suspected shooter gained access to the roof of a business near the parade in...
UPDATED 7/4, 6:00 p.m. ET: Law enforcement has identified the suspect accused of carrying out the mass shooting on Monday morning at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports a “person of interest” has been identified as Robert E. Crimo, a 22-year-old who is...
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Three people are dead, and seven others are wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary Tuesday just after midnight. Gary Police said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m. for several people with gunshot wounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were killed dozens of others were wounded when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park on Monday. Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (Reuters) - The man accused of opening fire on a July Fourth parade near Chicago was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of murder, as police revealed they had reported him as posing a "clear and present danger" after alleged threats to his family in 2019. Robert...
HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 44) – An eight-year-old Temple girl is dead from self-strangulation while participating in TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge.”. The Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) is a legal resource for parents of children harmed by social media addiction and abuse. The organization has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in the death of Lalani Erika Renee Walton – in addition to the death of nine-year-old Arriani Jaileen Arroyo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They both died while attempting the “Blackout Challenge” – which encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings or other similar items until passing out.
