KLST Evening Forecast: Monday July 4th

High Pressure remains strong over Central Texas keeping temperatures above average and skies mostly clear through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will reach up into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Overnight, temperatures will slide back down into the mid 70s for lows.

The summer pattern will hold fairly strong through the majority of the extended forecast, some showers will develop in New Mexico and parts of Western Texas as the southwest monsoon continues. It will unlikely that the Concho Valley will see any rain for the next 7 days.

Temperatures continue climbing into the weekend with a slight increase in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, that will mostly result in some partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours this weekend.

