ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday July 4th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f31gk_0gUkOleA00

High Pressure remains strong over Central Texas keeping temperatures above average and skies mostly clear through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will reach up into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Overnight, temperatures will slide back down into the mid 70s for lows.

The summer pattern will hold fairly strong through the majority of the extended forecast, some showers will develop in New Mexico and parts of Western Texas as the southwest monsoon continues. It will unlikely that the Concho Valley will see any rain for the next 7 days.

Temperatures continue climbing into the weekend with a slight increase in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, that will mostly result in some partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Terroristic threat made in Uvalde Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Sports
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/6 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s. There's a chance of showers south and west tonight, otherwise it will remain quiet with temps falling into the 60s to around 70. As for tomorrow, it will be humid with some clouds and a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs only around 80.Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers on Friday with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 80s. As for this weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

It will be a stormy 4th of July

This afternoon will see scattered showers and storms. “We'll need to watch for downpours Monday afternoon. Any storms that develop will produce heavy rain with a lot of lightning and thunder. Keep in mind if you have outdoor plans you might need to take cover for 30 minutes or so as storms popup and then dissipate,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WWL-AMFM

Expect a few downpours today

Winds: S 5-10. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 40% spotty showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low S 80, N 78. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mostly dry, stray shower possible. Hot and humid. Low: S 80, N 78. High: 95. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Spotty showers possible. Hot and humid. Low:...
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

Current wildfires in Texas after July 4th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service has released information covering current wildfires from 12:30 PM today to the current time as well as a multitude of other fires reported by various departments across Texas on July 4th. Active Wildfires:   DPS Fire, Williamson County – 600 acres, 80% contained Ferngully Fire, Potter County – […]
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Alaska Braces for More Lightning After the State Dealt with Largest Fires

Approximately 5,800 power outages were registered in Alaska and its adjacent regions on Saturday, with further forecast in the days that followed. The National Weather Service station in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a dire caution this weekend, indicating that intense thunder is predicted on Sunday and Monday along sections of the territory presently struggling with big, ongoing wildfires.
FAIRBANKS, AK
KLST/KSAN

The ghost towns of Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Lonestar State is known for many things from our love of football to our Buc-ee’s gas stations and simply just knowing everything is bigger and better in Texas. Besides these things, Texas is also known for having the most ghost towns, 511 to be exact.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy