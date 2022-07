HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (NBC) — A judge has denied bond for the suspect accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others in Highland Park. Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Officials said he sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd attending a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Prosecutors said he reloaded his weapon three times.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO