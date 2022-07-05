ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Small plane crashes near Akron middle school; 2 people taken to hospital

WKYC
WKYC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AKRON, Ohio — First responders are on scene after a small plane crashed in Akron's Ellet neighborhood Monday evening. According to officials, the aircraft went down just after 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive, not far...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Bullet Fired From Across Lake Kills Ohio Woman Sitting on Her Couch

A 26-year-old woman from Akron, Ohio, was struck by a bullet that came from across the lake in front of her home and through her front window while she was relaxing on the couch, 3News WKYC reports. Akron police arrived at Chelsea Jones’ house around 11:55 p.m. Monday, where they found Jones with a gunshot wound to the head. “It appears the bullet came through the front window,” according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators ultimately found bullet casings on a boat dock near the Summit Lake Community Center, located on the other side of the lake. Jones later died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon after being taken to a hospital. Akron police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron woman dies after struck by bullet that came through window

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old woman has died after authorities say she was shot at her residence in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard in Akron. Authorities responded to the scene around 11:55 p.m. Monday, July 4, where they say “it appears the bullet came through the front window” and struck Chelsey Jones in the head as she was sitting on the couch, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Akron, OH
Accidents
cleveland19.com

18-year-old Canton man injured in early morning stabbing

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed early Tuesday. According to Canton police, officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Arlington Ave. SW around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Ishjion Taylor. Taylor is...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Android
cleveland19.com

25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Monday evening while inside her home, Akron police said. Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to a shooting overnight that occurred on the outskirts of downtown Cleveland near the Tri-C campus. The shooting was reported on Central Avenue near East 28th Street before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Cleveland EMS, the male victim was taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKYC

Person of interest sought in fatal Warrensville Heights shooting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent fatal shooting. According to Warrensville Heights Police Chief Wesley Haynes, Marcelous Sampson Tell was fatally shot at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge on Northfield Road in the early morning hours of Saturday. Haynes says Tell was shot by an unknown man at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst: North Olmsted couple seriously injured in motorcycle crash July 2

Two North Olmsted people suffered life-threatening injuries during a traffic crash in Amherst late July 2. William Varga, 70, and his passenger, Patricia Varga, both of North Olmsted, were traveling on a motorcycle westbound on North Ridge Road about 9:10 p.m. when a motorist struck them, according to the Elyria Post of the State Highway Patrol.
AMHERST, OH
WKYC

Akron police report 'no significant incidents' related to protests Monday evening; downtown curfew will be lifted Wednesday

AKRON, Ohio — Following the release of bodycam footage Sunday showing the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker by Akron police, peaceful demonstrations in the afternoon became more aggressive overnight, with various forms of property damage and alleged arson leading to roughly 50 arrests. Mayor Dan Horrigan subsequently ordered...
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

A 47-foot Sea Ray Boat Hits The Break Wall Near Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND - A 47-foot Sea Ray boat hit the break wall at the western corner of Burke Lakefront Airport in Lake Erie north of downtown Cleveland on Saturday night around 11 p.m. United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told WTAM news that six people and one dog were on board at the time of the incident and one person was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy