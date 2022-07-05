ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays García, Jansen Strong In Triple A Rehab Debuts

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 2 days ago
Two important Blue Jays began rehab assignments in Triple A on Monday.

Catcher Danny Jansen and reliever Yimi García appeared in the Buffalo Bisons contest against the Syracuse Mets. Jansen went one-for-two with a walk while Garía completed a hitless inning with two strikeouts.

Jansen has been out since June 8 with a bone fracture in his pinky finger while García joined the injured list on June 24 with a back strain and is eligible for activation later this week.

When healthy, Jansen has been dynamite at the plate in 2022. The righty had seven homers in 19 games with a .915 around two IL appearances. García, on the other hand, has been quietly crucial for Toronto's bullpen. As a primary set-up man, the 31-year-old owns a 3.42 ERA and 3.42 FIP in 26.1 innings.

García should immediately rejoin the Blue Jays' bullpen after his rehab assignment, while Jansen's move back to the MLB roster would have a broader ripple effect.

The Blue Jays currently have three catchers on the roster, and while they could option Zack Collins back to Triple A and continue to carry a trie of backstops playing time becomes difficult.

With Alejandro Kirk playing at an All-Star level and limited DH at-bats available, finding starts for Jansen and young catcher Gabriel Moreno alongside Kirk is difficult. A pending trade is unlikely, but with Jansen coming back to the big leagues, Moreno may be heading back to the Bisons to continue his development.

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

