CONEY ISLAND – Perennial favorite Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won yet another Nathan's hot dog eating contest, while a Massachusetts man put on quite the show as well.Chestnut took home his 15th title on Coney Island as he chowed down 63 hot dogs and buns.Oxford's Geoffrey Esper, meanwhile, snagged a second place finish by scarfing 47.5 hot dogs.In 2021, Esper tied his personal best with 51 hot dogs and buns. Esper told WBZ-TV heading into the signature competition that he expected Chestnut to win, and he was aiming to take home second place.

OXFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO