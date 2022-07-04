ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

FBI: Suspect in deadly 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park has Rockford ties

By Corina Curry, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpUGP_0gUkMseR00

Update: FBI official says there isn't a connection between Robert E. Crimo III and Rockford, Illinois. Read more here

ROCKFORD — According to a flier distributed by the FBI's Chicago field office Monday, the suspected gunman in the deadly Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting has ties to the Rockford area.

The flier shows a photo of Robert E. Crimo III and the vehicle police believed he was driving, a silver Honda Fit.

The flier also provided a brief physical description of Crimo — born on Sept. 20, 2000, white, 120 pounds, brown hair with face and neck tattoos — and then states "Crimo III has ties to Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin, Illinois."

Independence Day 2022: Fourth of July events in Rockford still on despite rain, Highland Park parade shooting

The flier does not provide any further information about Crimo's ties to those communities.

After an hourslong manhunt, officials announced Monday evening that Crimo was in custody.

Corina Curry is the news director for the Rockford Register Star and Freeport Journal-Standard: ccurry@rrstar.com ; @corinacurry

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: FBI: Suspect in deadly 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park has Rockford ties

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Wanted Rockford fugitive has been captured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced Wednesday that wanted fugitive Elisha Ford, 24, a gang member facing at least 30 criminal charges, has been taken into custody. Ford was arrested on a heroin charge after a triple shooting in 2016; he was arrested for marijuana possession after a police chase in August of that year; in April 2019, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Home Invasion Reported Today In Rockford

A broad daylight home invasion is being reported in Rockford today. It happened at approximately 4:30 this afternoon in the 2400 block of Holmes Street. No other details have been released as the Rockford Police Department is currently investigating. We will update if/when further information is released. You can follow...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Elgin, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#4th Of July#Independence Day#Violent Crime
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police seize 53 illegally owned guns

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they have seized 53 illegally owned guns in the past six months. The guns were seized between January 1 and June 30 during criminal investigations. All of the individuals who were in possession of them were arrested. Any information on someone who illegally […]
FREEPORT, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Arrested After Swatting Police 3 Times In One Day

Calling 911 for any reason other than an emergency is a bad idea. Misusing the service can also lead to an arrest. One of the worst ways to find yourself in trouble is to do what is called "swatting", which is calling 911 to draw a response from police. The punishment for that can lead to a lengthy jail sentence and a hefty amount of time spent in jail.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Stealing Hay Bales in Winnebago County

The first time in over 40 years of our family hay baling business we had some of our hay stolen from a field near 35TH street and Linden Rd in Rockford. Believe it was stolen in the last week. They were 5 x 6 bales of grass with some alfalfa with over the edge green bale wrap, if someone saw some bales hauled in that area in the last couple weeks and can tell us what the trucks looked like, or what day it was, we would really appreciate the information so we can forward info to police department. Perhaps you took delivery of some hay of this type that is a little different from what you usually get from someone, please let us know.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIFR

String of gas station lootings in Rockford, search underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four gas stations were broken into within minutes of each other over the weekend. Now, Rockford police are searching for several suspects captured by surveillance footage from the businesses. According to police, a landscaping brick was used to smash windows at all four locations, from 2:20...
ROCKFORD, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Reported Rockford Today

Another armed robbery is being reported in Rockford today. This one happened shortly before 8:00 in the morning at 3780 E State Street, at the Cube Smart self storage location. Its unclear if this was a citizen or business armed robbery. No injuries have been reported. The Rockford Police Department...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Oliver, is missing in Machesney Park.

Oliver, is missing in Machesney Park. Last seen near Stralow Lane in Machesney Park. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four Rockford businesses robbed in less than an hour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford businesses were robbed in less than an hour on Saturday. The first happened at the Mobil on N. Main Street around 2:20 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to a burglary alarm and were advised that seven masked suspects had arrived in a dark-colored SUV and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy