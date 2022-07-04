FBI: Suspect in deadly 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park has Rockford ties

Update: FBI official says there isn't a connection between Robert E. Crimo III and Rockford, Illinois. Read more here

ROCKFORD — According to a flier distributed by the FBI's Chicago field office Monday, the suspected gunman in the deadly Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting has ties to the Rockford area.

The flier shows a photo of Robert E. Crimo III and the vehicle police believed he was driving, a silver Honda Fit.

The flier also provided a brief physical description of Crimo — born on Sept. 20, 2000, white, 120 pounds, brown hair with face and neck tattoos — and then states "Crimo III has ties to Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin, Illinois."

The flier does not provide any further information about Crimo's ties to those communities.

After an hourslong manhunt, officials announced Monday evening that Crimo was in custody.

