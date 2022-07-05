Sex offender enters plea in wife's murder at their Kan. home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The hope is that the new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center will open this month. "We just got our certificate from the state fire marshal," said Nicole Eitzen with Horizons. "I have sent that to the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. They handle all of our licensing. We've got everything done on our end, but they may have to do a walk through and just approve us as a residential care facility."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO