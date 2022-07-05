Sex offender enters plea in wife's murder at their Kan. home
Hutch Post
2 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A registered sex offender entered a guilty plea to murder and sex crimes in connection with his wife's death in 2020. Just before his trial was to begin, Craig Johnston, 44, pleaded guilty last week to...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for their involvement in a weekend murder. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of south Rock Road in rural Sedgwick County, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. At the scene,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a random sword attack and asking the public to help identify a suspect. Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a suspect observed by security camera attacked an individual in the 700 block of W 2nd Street in Wichita, according to police. The victim in...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The defendant in a double homicide entered not guilty pleas to all charges during his arraignment Tuesday morning in Reno County District Court. Kyle Hardwick was recently bound over on two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Philip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in August of 2021. He is also charged with theft and had a fourth count of solicitation of perjury for trying to convince a friend to lie on the witness stand or not show for the hearing at all.
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to a total of 295 months in prison for drug trafficking crimes, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita on one count each for conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; one count of maintaining a drug involved premises; two counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations. He added that the killing didn’t disqualify Rapp for promotion since he wasn’t disciplined.
SEDGWICK COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 11a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. According to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by a 32-year-old man was eastbound at 7600 west MacArthur Road. The Chevy struck a westbound 2012 Ford F-150 driven by a 27-year-old man head-on.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Louisville, Kentucky Metro police are investigating after a family from Reno County was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. Nickerson High basketball player Ava Jones, her parents Amy and Trey and another juvenile were struck, Ava is in serious but stable condition, the parents are in critical condition and the other family member was treated for minor injuries.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY —A Reno County man was injured in an accident just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a SUV driven by 79-year-old Robert Davis, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on Kansas 140 and came to a stop at the stop sign at the the intersection of Kansas 156 on the city's north side.
HARPER COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Frontier driven by Jimmy Anderson, 58, Wichita, was traveling northeast on Kansas 2 just south of NE 140 Road. The pickup crossed the center line...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The hope is that the new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center will open this month. "We just got our certificate from the state fire marshal," said Nicole Eitzen with Horizons. "I have sent that to the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. They handle all of our licensing. We've got everything done on our end, but they may have to do a walk through and just approve us as a residential care facility."
ARLINGTON, Kan. — Arlington Road will reopen again east of Arlington after being closed for about eight months for a bridge construction project. There will be a small ceremony this morning at. 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening. Arlington Mayor Doug Smith and county officials will be on-hand to...
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. — Bluestem Communities will host its annual Innovations in Living with Dementia community forum through an online webinar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Registration and participation are free. Pre-registration is required and spots are limited. Register at //bluestemks.org/dementiaforum. The evening’s presentation is “The Most Common...
TOPEKA — A Pittsburg contractor won the bid for a future KDOT project for signs in Harvey, Butler, Marion and Reno counties. According to a release from the agency, the signs will be replaced on portions of U.S. 50, K-89, K-15 and K-196. The bid went to Martin Outdoor Enterprises, Inc.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the abortion regulation amendment on the ballot August 2, it's important to remember that when you actually go to vote, it's illegal to attempt to influence other votes. You can persuade all the way up to that day, but on the day itself at the polling place, it is electioneering.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson is looking to the next phase of using the district's space most efficiently. "RSP has put together some amazing amounts of data for us," Johnson said. "We've got to take that data, turn it into information and make decisions off that information at this point."
RICE COUNTY — As part of continuing construction of the new K-14 realignment, a section of 19th Road between Avenue V and Avenue W east of Sterling will be permanently closed on Monday, July 11. Along with the closure, cul de sacs will be built on 19th Road. The...
MCPHERSON, Kan. —McPherson patients needing walk-in urgent care services will have a new location to get that care next week. According to a release from the McPherson Center for Health, beginning July 11, walk-in clinic services will be at the Medical Office Building on the hospital campus at 1000 Hospital Drive, Building 3. The last day for services at 823 North Main will be Saturday.
UPDATE: Public Works Director Don Brittain said he was informed Wednesday afternoon that, because of delays in final production of the reinforced concrete boxes for the bridge as well as weather impacting current project completions, the Scott Boulevard project is being delayed a few days. The contractor, Mies Construction, now says it intends to set up traffic control on July 18. Brittain said the contractor will contact him by the middle of next week to confirm this.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council agreed to sell the parcel of land for a spec building in the city's industrial park on Tuesday. "Brad Pryor is here with Salt City Investments," said city attorney Paul Brown. "It's to sell lot 5 of the business park to that group for $100,000. It's approximately $5,000 an acre. It's 20 usable acres, which is how the figure is arrived at. They intend to build a shell, subject to finish by whatever business that they attract."
HUTCHINSON, Kan.— The Hutchinson City Council will go over the budget once again during Tuesday's agenda session. The council is wanting to stay revenue neutral if possible, but an increase in costs for materials and overall inflation may provide a challenge for the council. City Manager Gary Meagher met with department heads and they were able to find more than $1.2 million in cuts to close out 2022 and for 2023.
