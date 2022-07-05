ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leggett, CA

[UPDATE 5:04 p.m.] Truck and Trailer Flipped on Northbound Hwy 101 South of Leggett

By Kym Kemp
mendofever.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is trapped and the northbound lane of Hwy 101 is blocked after a truck and trailer flipped on Hwy 101 south of Leggett about 4:42 p.m. The GMC Yukon and the 23 foot travel trailer...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Leggett, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Willits News

MCSO: Laytonville man arrested after standoff with deputies

A Laytonville man was arrested recently after an altercation with Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 44400 block of Foster Avenue at 10:37 p.m. July 2 for a report of a man causing a disturbance, allegedly “banging on fences and yelling he was going to kill the occupants of the residences in the area.”
LAYTONVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested on narcotics and other charges after traffic stop in Ukiah

Originally published 6-27-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-23-2022 at 11:25 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on routine patrol in the 4400 block of Highway 20 in Ukiah, California. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male driver who initially provided...
UKIAH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailer#Accident#The Gmc Yukon
ksro.com

Laytonville Man Arrested After Threatening Residents and Deputies

A Laytonville man has been arrested after threatening to kill residents and responding deputies. On Saturday night, Mendocino Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Foster Avenue in Laytonville where a man was banging on fences, shouting threats, and slashing tires. Deputies arrived and the man, later identified as Shane Workman, refused to cooperate and threatened to kill deputies before getting into his truck attempting to leave. He tried to ram a patrol car parked behind him but stopped short. A standoff ensued which ended when SWAT team members shot a chemical projectile into the truck causing Workman to attempt to ram patrol vehicles again. Eventually, a K-9 was dispatched after Workman’s door was opened and he reached for a knife. He was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon and vandalism amounting to greater than $400.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Willits News

Ukiah Police Department completing investigation into alleged cat trapping

Following the return of a cat the owner believes was trapped and relocated, the Ukiah Police Department reports that it is completing its investigation and intends to forward the findings to the Mendocino County District’s Attorney’s Office to review. Ukiah resident Aphrael Dunston said one of her family’s...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

One Man Dead, One Woman Injured in Highway 101 Crash in Mendocino County

A Southern California man has died in a head-on crash that also injured a woman on Highway 101 in Mendocino County. On Monday evening, CHP say a 36-year-old Burbank man drove his Toyota Prius over the highway’s center median into oncoming traffic in the Redwood Valley area. He collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the opposite lane resulting in his death. The female driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Her passenger was uninjured. CHP are still determining what caused the crash and whether or not the Burbank man was intoxicated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Deputies Revive Overdosing Ukiah Man Using Narcan

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-23-2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible adult male overdosed in the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive in Ukiah, California. Emergency Medical Personnel requested law...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 4

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, July 2. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
mendofever.com

City of Fort Bragg Hires New Police Chief

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg is pleased to announce that Neil Cervenka has been offered and has. accepted the position of Police Chief following the retirement this week of Interim Police Chief John Naulty. His first day on the job will be July 25, 2022.
FORT BRAGG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy