FIRST ALERT DAY extended through Wednesday

Heavy rain possible. FIRST ALERT DAY continues until at least Midnight Wednesday for storms and extreme heat. Three Dubuque teens killed in single-vehicle crash.
MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
KWQC is joined with The Lincoln Center to hold a "Cops N Kids" Community Book Drive Friday at the TV6 studio. Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue.
Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - As the result of an emergency water line repair on Hunter Lane and S 26th Ave in the City of Eldridge, there has been an interruption of water service, and a Boil Water Order has been issued for anyone East of 61 in the affected area, according to a media release by the City of Eldridge.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport. Fire officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you plan to travel this summer, you do not have to venture far to have a grand adventure. Jessica O’Riley, Travel Iowa, joins PSL for two interviews where she discusses destinations not far from home. Watch the two interviews in the embedded playlist to learn more about the following featured amenities (and more).
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, David Costello was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years. Costello was convicted of Arson in the second degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th. Court documents say he set off an explosion in...
The Five Seasons Ski Team held a show on the Cedar River on Sunday evening near Ellis Park. Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival.
A proposed pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span about 90 miles in up to five eastern Iowa counties, according to a preliminary map of the project. Wolf Carbon Solutions, a Canadian company that has operated one of North America’s...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle. Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.
The 'Akwaaba' exhibit includes a total of 100 artifacts from more than 10 different African cultures. We're dealing with heat and humidity this evening, then strong to severe storms later tonight. FIRST ALERT DAYS Tonight, Wednesday & Thursday.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments in...
Long Grove is hosting Sunflower Days kicking off July 16!. Create the summer experience of a lifetime as you explore the sunflower fields and capture the most breathtaking moments that summer has to offer!. Admission Includes: 1 sunflower with every admission, exploration & photography in the sunflower field, many of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion native Alisabeth Von Presley, along with Palo native Dalles Jacobus, and Adam and Amber Beck who’re from Cedar Rapids, performed at the McGrath Amphitheatre Saturday. The concert which included Von Presley’s original songs and covers such as “Africa” by Toto and “Born in...
