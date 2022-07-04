ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

PRO BASEBALL: Glacier bats explode with 4 bombs in win over Voyagers

By Lee Vernoy, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago

When the powerful bats of the Glacier Range Riders come alive, they do it with authority. Loud and clear.

The visitors from Kalispell hammered four home runs off Great Falls Voyagers' starter Tyler Naumann a held off a home team rally over the last two innings to stop the Voyagers' four-game winning streak with a 6-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium.

The loss dropped the Voyagers to 21-14, still good enough for second place in the Pioneer League North, 3 1/2 games behind front runner Missoula (24-10) and a half-game in front of third-place Idaho Falls (20-14). The Paddleheads came from behind to score an 11-10 victory in Boise, while Idaho Falls and Ogden split a twinbill - the Chukars took the opener 3-2, while the Raptors rebounded for a 4-2 win in the nightcap.

Billings (18-15) lost an 11-7 slugfest at Rocky Mountain and are 5 1/2 back, with Glacier 11 games in arrears at 13-21.

The Voyagers and Idaho Falls will begin a six-game series Tuesday at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls.

The Range Riders scored all six of their runs by way of the big fly. Sam Linscott launched a two-run round-tripper in the first, then Livingston Morris hit a blast to center field that would have been out of every park except Yellowstone, where it would have only reached the warning track.

Former Voyager Eddie McCabe belted his first dinger of the year with a man aboard in the third to make it 5-0, then, after Great Falls got on the board with an Adam Oviedo sacrifice fly to second baseman Ryan Cash in the last of the fifth, Ben McConnell went deep off Naumann in the seventh.

"That McCabe can hit. We knew he could hit when we gave him away," Voyagers' skipper Tommy Thompson said. "Actually, we didn't give him away, we're getting a first-round pick, which is valuable in the draft.

"You get to add a 26th man to the roster after the draft. Last year, we got Shane Gustafson. He helped us before he got signed by the Cincinnati Reds. So we're trying to get the best player that doesn't get drafted in the MLB Entry Draft. It's like, 'Pay me now, or pay me later.'"

Oviedo's sacrifice fly was the only damage the Voyagers did to Range Rider starter Noah Barros (4-2). The righthander kept Great Falls off balance and guessing over seven complete innings. He threw 82 pitches - 58 strikes - scattering four hits, an earned run and a walk with six strikeouts.

It was a dominant performance by the 6-2, 210-pounder out of Prescott Valley, Ariz. by way of Division II Holy Names University in Oakland, Calif.

"I had all five pitches working, my defense really picked me up, we put four home runs in the first seven innings," Barros said. "And, you know what? If my offense is going to go out there and really challenge those guys, I've got to go out there and challenge those hitters."

And he did, until they brought in Kevin Kyle in the eighth.

"To me, that's the best starter we've had throwing against us this year," Voyagers skipper Tommy Thompson said. "He mixed his pitches well, he threw three pitches for strikes, he attacked the zone.

"He was good. He was just a good starter against a good hitting team. I really tip my hat to him."

Naumann (0-3) also went seven innings and only gave up six hits. The problem was, four of them never came back.

"When he missed his location, he paid the price dearly with home runs," Thompson said. "But he kept us in the game.

"That's the most pitches he's thrown in a game (102, with 66 strikes), and he competed as the game progressed. He kept getting stronger and better ... and that's a great sign, too. I loved that."

Naumann also gave up one walk but struck out 10 Glacier hitters before handing the ball to lefty Brad Demco, who finished with a walk, three punchouts, no runs and no hits.

Things did turn for the Great Falls nine in the eighth off Kyle. Oviedo got plunked by one of Kyle's offerings with one out - actually, he more sideswiped than plunked. Then Braydon Daniel unloaded one deep to right field to cut Glacier's lead to 6-3.

He almost got a walkoff Johnson in the ninth. Riley Jepson led off the inning with a walk and moved to third when Michael Deeb singled to center. Derek Kolbush followed with a grounder to second base that scored Jepson, with Deeb taking second on the play. Deeb went to third on a Christian DeGuzman safety to left and scored when Nick Emanuel singled to center, with DeGuzman racing all the way to third.

That's went Glacier brought in Justin Coleman to stop the bleeding. Tavis Brunson pinch-hit for Oviedo and hit a ground ball to third with the infield playing in. McCabe threw the ball home to catcher Justin Mazzone in plenty of time to get DeGuzman for the second out, then Daniel's towering fly ball to center field came up just a few feet short as McConnell settled under the ball to end the game.

Coleman earned his second save in the process.

Deeb and DeGuzman each had a pair of hits in the contest, and Daniel collected the two RBI on his homer. For Glacier, Linscott and McCabe each drove in a pair, also with the long ball.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: PRO BASEBALL: Glacier bats explode with 4 bombs in win over Voyagers

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Sun Road On Pace for Historic Late Opening

Glacier National Park officials have announced that the full opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will occur “no earlier than” July 13, portending the latest date on record that the 50-mile long alpine thoroughfare has opened over the Continental Divide at Logan Pass in its 90-year history. In 1933,...
TRAFFIC
NBCMontana

MDT to begin road work on Highway 35

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation will be working on Montana Highway 35 on July 6 and 7. The area is between Bigfork and Woods Bay. The project will take place during daylight hours, weather-permitting. Drivers can expect delays up to 30 minutes...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Idaho State
City
Mccabe, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. landfill, green box sites reopen

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County landfill and all county green box sites closed to unforeseen circumstances on Saturday, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's office. Sites are now reopened and operating. No word yet what caused the closure.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Fatal crash prompted closure of landfill sites in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Solid Waste District announced it will be closed starting at noon on July 8. This closure will allow staff to attend funeral services for an employee who passed away Saturday morning. Flathead County Solid Waste District says it will resume normal hours on July...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kyle
montanarightnow.com

Early morning disturbance leads to officer involved shooting

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people, including a police officer have been treated for injuries following an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the Electric City. The incident closed down the 400 block of 8th avenue south for several hours. While the circumstances surrounded what exactly happened haven't been released yet,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Employee Killed in Vehicle Accident at Landfill

A 25-year veteran employee of the Flathead County Solid Waste District on Saturday morning was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident while driving eastbound toward U.S. Highway 93 on Disposal Road at the landfill, according to a Flathead County press release. Jeff Kruckenberg succumbed to injuries following the accident, which...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Bat#Voyagers#The Pioneer League North#Idaho Falls#Melaleuca Field#Livingston Morris
theelectricgf.com

One person charged in relation to July 5 disturbance

Angel Cochran has been charged with a felony count of assault on a peace officer in relation to the July 5 disturbance that resulted in a Great Falls Police officer shooting a person. No other charges have been filed at this time in relation to the incident, according to County...
GREAT FALLS, MT
The Western News

Repeat offender pleads guilty to stealing camper

A Lincoln County man recently pleaded guilty to stealing a camper in the Eureka area two years ago. Luke Deloy Hansen, 39, entered his plea on June 20 on a felony theft charge in front of Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe. Hansen’s sentencing date is scheduled for Aug. 8. He remains locked up in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Theft carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in the Montana State Prison.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Recount Confirms Holmquist as Winner

The election recount for the Flathead County Commissioners race reconfirmed the canvassed results with incumbent commissioner Pam Holmquist sustaining a 40 vote lead over challenger Jack Fallon. The recount showed a net four-vote loss for Fallon and a net six-vote loss for Holmquist, not enough to change the outcome of...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

925
Followers
764
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy