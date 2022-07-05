Here are 2022 high school football schedules for Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties
Don't look now, but there are less than 50 days until the 2022 high school football season gets underway.
Here are team-by-team schedules for the 19 NCHSAA programs in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties.
Kickoff for the 2022 campaign is set for Aug. 19, with the regular season concluding on Oct. 28. Postseason play begins Nov. 4, with NCHSAA state title games taking place Dec. 9 and 10.
Team-by-team schedules
Games kickoff at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
* — Denotes conference game.
Ashbrook
Aug. 19 at Concord
Aug. 26 T.C. Roberson
Sept. 2 at West Mecklenburg
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 at Crest*
Sept. 23 Forestview*
Sept. 30 at North Gaston*
Oct. 7 Stuart Cramer*
Oct. 14 South Point*
Oct. 21 at Kings Mountain*
Oct. 28 Hunter Huss*
Bessemer City
Aug. 19 Community School of Davidson
Aug. 26 Stuart Cramer
Sept. 2 at Pine Lake Prep
Sept. 9 at Christ the King
Sept. 16 Thomas Jefferson*
Sept. 23 at Highland Tech*
Sept. 30 at Burns*
Oct. 7 East Gaston*
Oct. 14 Shelby*
Oct. 21 Open
Oct. 28 Cherryville*
Burns
Aug. 19 Forestview
Aug. 26 at Crest
Sept. 2 at Kings Mountain
Sept. 9 Watauga
Sept. 16 at Highland Tech*
Sept. 23 Open
Sept. 30 Bessemer City*
Oct. 7 at Thomas Jefferson*
Oct. 14 at East Gaston*
Oct. 21 Cherryville*
Oct. 28 Shelby*
Cherryville
Aug. 19 Avery County
Aug. 26 at West Lincoln
Sept. 2 at Blacksburg (SC)
Sept. 9 Chase
Sept. 16 Shelby*
Sept. 23 at East Gaston*
Sept. 30 Open
Oct. 7 Highland Tech*
Oct. 14 at Thomas Jefferson*
Oct. 21 at Burns*
Oct. 28 Bessemer City*
Crest
Aug. 19 at Freedom
Aug. 26 Burns
Sept. 2 Shelby
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 Ashbrook*
Sept. 23 at Stuart Cramer*
Sept. 30 at South Point*
Oct. 7 North Gaston*
Oct. 14 at Forestview*
Oct. 21 at Hunter Huss*
Oct. 28 Kings Mountain*
East Gaston
Aug. 19 North Gaston
Aug. 26 at South Point
Sept. 2 Stuart Cramer
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 Cherokee
Sept. 23 Cherryville*
Sept. 30 at Thomas Jefferson*
Oct. 7 at Bessemer City*
Oct. 14 Burns*
Oct. 21 at Shelby*
Oct. 28 Highland Tech*
East Lincoln
Aug. 19 Hibriten
Aug. 26 Forestview
Sept. 2 at Lincolnton
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 Hickory*
Sept. 23 at Statesville*
Sept. 30 West Iredell*
Oct. 7 Foard*
Oct. 14 at St. Stephens*
Oct. 21 at North Iredell*
Oct. 28 North Lincoln*
Forestview
Aug. 19 at Burns
Aug. 26 at East Lincoln
Sept. 2 Freedom
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 North Gaston
Sept. 23 at Ashbrook*
Sept. 30 Kings Mountain*
Oct. 7 at Hunter Huss*
Oct. 14 Crest*
Oct. 21 at South Point*
Oct. 28 at Stuart Cramer*
Highland Tech
Aug. 19 Carolina Bearcats
Aug. 26 at Hickory Grove Christian
Sept. 2 at Carver (Winston-Salem)
Sept. 9 at Draughn
Sept. 16 Burns*
Sept. 23 Bessemer City*
Sept. 30 at Shelby*
Oct. 7 at Cherryville*
Oct. 14 Open
Oct. 21 Thomas Jefferson*
Oct. 28 at East Gaston*
Hunter Huss
Aug. 19 at Hickory Ridge
Aug. 26 Hibriten
Sept. 2 at Central Cabarrus
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 at Kings Mountain*
Sept. 23 at South Point*
Sept. 30 Stuart Cramer*
Oct. 7 Forestview*
Oct. 14 at North Gaston*
Oct. 21 Crest*
Oct. 28 at Ashbrook*
Kings Mountain
Aug. 19 at Shelby
Aug. 26 Asheville
Sept. 2 Burns
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 Hunter Huss*
Sept. 23 at North Gaston*
Sept. 30 at Forestview*
Oct. 7 South Point*
Oct. 14 at Stuart Cramer*
Oct. 21 Ashbrook*
Oct. 28 at Crest*
Lincolnton
Aug. 19 South Point
Aug. 26 North Lincoln
Sept. 2 East Lincoln
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 at Bunker Hill
Sept. 23 Newton-Conover
Sept. 30 at Bandys
Oct. 7 West Caldwell
Oct. 14 at East Burke
Oct. 21 at Maiden
Oct. 28 West Lincoln
Mountain Island Charter
Aug. 19 Anson
Aug. 26 Corvian Community
Sept. 2 Open
Sept. 9 at Union Academy
Sept. 16 at Pine Lake Prep*
Sept. 23 Community School of Davidson*
Sept. 29 at Winston-Salem Prep*
Oct. 7 Christ the King*
Oct. 14 at Bishop McGuinness*
Oct. 21 Carver (Winston-Salem)*
Oct. 28 at Lake Norman Charter
North Gaston
Aug. 19 at East Gaston
Aug. 26 at Alexander Central
Sept. 2 Chase
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 at Forestview*
Sept. 23 Kings Mountain*
Sept. 30 Ashbrook*
Oct. 7 at Crest*
Oct. 14 Hunter Huss*
Oct. 21 at Stuart Cramer*
Oct. 28 South Point*
North Lincoln
Aug. 19 at West Lincoln
Aug. 26 at Lincolnton
Sept. 2 at Northwest Cabarrus
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 Statesville*
Sept. 23 at Hickory*
Sept. 30 North Iredell*
Oct. 7 at St. Stephens*
Oct. 14 Foard*
Oct. 21 at West Iredell*
Oct. 28 at East Lincoln*
Shelby
Aug. 19 Kings Mountain
Aug. 26 A.C. Reynolds
Sept. 2 at Crest
Sept. 9 at Hibriten
Sept. 16 at Cherryville*
Sept. 23 Thomas Jefferson*
Sept. 30 Highland Tech*
Oct. 7 Open
Oct. 14 at Bessemer City*
Oct. 21 East Gaston*
Oct. 28 at Burns*
South Point
Aug. 19 at Lincolnton
Aug. 26 East Gaston
Sept. 2 R-S Central
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 at Stuart Cramer*
Sept. 23 Hunter Huss*
Sept. 30 Crest*
Oct. 7 at Kings Mountain*
Oct. 14 at Ashbrook*
Oct. 21 Forestview*
Oct. 28 at North Gaston*
Stuart Cramer
Aug. 19 Bunker Hill
Aug. 26 at Bessemer City
Sept. 2 at East Gaston
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 South Point*
Sept. 23 Crest*
Sept. 30 at Hunter Huss*
Oct. 7 at Ashbrook*
Oct. 14 Kings Mountain
Oct. 21 North Gaston*
Oct. 28 Forestview*
West Lincoln
Aug. 19 North Lincoln
Aug. 26 Cherryville
Sept. 2 Foard
Sept. 9 Open
Sept. 16 Bandys*
Sept. 23 at Maiden*
Sept. 30 Bunker HIll*
Oct. 7 Newton-Conover*
Oct. 14 at West Caldwell*
Oct. 21 East Burke*
Oct. 28 at Lincolnton*
Composite schedule
Week 1 (Aug. 19)
Ashbrook at Concord
Avery County at Cherryville
Bunker Hill at Stuart Cramer
Carolina Bearcats at Highland Tech
Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City
Crest at Freedom
Hibriten at East Lincoln
Forestview at Burns
Hickory Ridge at Hunter Huss
Kings Mountain at Shelby
Mountain Island Charter at Anson
North Gaston at East Gaston
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
South Point at Lincolnton
Week 2 (Aug. 26)
A.C. Reynolds at Shelby
Asheville at Kings Mountain
Burns at Crest
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Corvian Community at Mountain Island Charter
East Gaston at South Point
Forestview at East Lincoln
Hibriten at Hunter Huss
Highland Tech at Hickory Grove Christian
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
North Gaston at Alexander Central
Stuart Cramer at Bessemer City
T.C. Roberson at Ashbrook
Week 3 (Sept. 2)
Ashbrook at West Mecklenburg
Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep
Burns at Kings Mountain
Chase at North Gaston
Cherryville at Blacksburg (S.C.)
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
Foard at West Lincoln
Freedom at Forestview
Highland Tech at Carver (Winston-Salem)
Hunter Huss at Central Cabarrus
North Lincoln at Northwest Cabarrus
R-S Central at South Point
Shelby at Crest
Stuart Cramer at East Gaston
Week 4 (Sept. 9)
Bessemer City at Christ the King
Chase at Cherryville
Highland Tech at Draughn
Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy
Shelby at Hibriten
Watauga at Burns
Week 5 (Sept. 16)
Ashbrook at Crest
Bandys at West Lincoln
Burns at Highland Tech
Cherokee at East Gaston
Hickory at East Lincoln
Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain
Lincolnton at Bunker Hill
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
North Gaston at Forestview
North Lincoln at Statesville
Shelby at Cherryville
South Point at Stuart Cramer
Thomas Jefferson at Bessemer City
Week 6 (Sept. 23)
Bessemer City at Highland Tech
Cherryville at East Gaston
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
Crest at Stuart Cramer
East Lincoln at Statesville
Forestview at Ashbrook
Hunter Huss at South Point
Kings Mountain at North Gaston
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Hickory
Thomas Jefferson at Shelby
West Lincoln at Maiden
Week 7 (Sept. 30)
Ashbrook at North Gaston
Bessemer City at Burns
Bunker Hill at Stuart Cramer
Crest at South Point
East Gaston at Thomas Jefferson
Highland Tech at Shelby
Kings Mountain at Forestview
Lincolnton at Bandys
Mountain Island Charter at Winston-Salem Prep (Sept. 29)
North Iredell at North Lincoln
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
West Iredell at East Lincoln
Week 8 (Oct. 7)
Burns at Thomas Jefferson
Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter
East Gaston at Bessemer City
Foard at East Lincoln
Forestview at Hunter Huss
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln
North Gaston at Crest
North Lincoln at St. Stephens
South Point at Kings Mountain
Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook
West Caldwell at Lincolnton
Week 9 (Oct. 14)
Burns at East Gaston
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson
Crest at Forestview
East Lincoln at St. Stephens
Foard at North Lincoln
Hunter Huss at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer
Lincolnton at East Burke
Mountain Island Charter at Bishop McGuinness
Shelby at Bessemer City
South Point at Ashbrook
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
Week 10 (Oct. 21)
Ashbrook at Kings Mountain
Carver (Winston-Salem) at Mountain Island Charter
Cherryville at Burns
Crest at Hunter Huss
East Burke at West Lincoln
East Gaston at Shelby
East Lincoln at North Iredell
Forestview at South Point
Lincolnton at Maiden
North Gaston at Stuart Cramer
North Lincoln at West Iredell
Thomas Jefferson at Highland Tech
Week 11 (Oct. 28)
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Forestview at Stuart Cramer
Highland Tech at East Gaston
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook
Kings Mountain at Crest
Mountain Island Charter at Lake Norman Charter
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
Shelby at Burns
South Point at North Gaston
West Lincoln at Lincolnton
