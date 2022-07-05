ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

Navajo Nation leaders approve $4M to help summer youth employment programs

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ysFb_0gUkLSvs00

SHIPROCK — Citing the benefit of employing high school and college students at the local level, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed a $4 million supplemental funding bill to help summer youth employment programs.

Each of the 110 chapters offer the program, which usually operates in the summer when students are away from school.

However, the bill the Navajo Nation Council passed on June 23 allows the supplemental funds to be used to employ students throughout the year.

As with previous years, the council resolution directs that 50% of the appropriation be equally distributed among the 110 chapters, and the remaining half be divided based on the number of registered voters in each chapter.

The Northern Agency will receive $763,916 for distribution among the 20 chapters.

"This is for the benefit of our kids. Ahéhee'," Shiprock Chapter president Nevina Kinlahcheeny said after Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed the bill on July 1.

Nez, along with Vice President Myron Lizer and Delegate Eugene Tso, who sponsored the bill, were joined by Shiprock Chapter officials and community members at the signing ceremony near the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds.

Each leader remarked on how employment through the program set students on the path to understanding work responsibilities, job skills and what it takes to earn paychecks.

"So that they can work, so that they can buy some clothes ‐ right, parents, that's a good one ‐ so they get their supplies and get ready to go back to school," Nez said were among his reasons for supporting the bill.

Lizer said students can list the skills they learn on their resumes and the money helps them with school expenses.

"Early employment is one type of formative experience that can have significant benefits for youth's trajectory into adulthood," Lizer said.

Nez signed the bill and a letter to Speaker Seth Damon, then passed the documents to the vice president for his signature.

Tso said in an interview after the signing ceremony that he tried to have the bill approved before summer vacation, but delegates took time to evaluate and discuss it.

Despite the time that passed since he introduced the legislation in March, he said he was glad it was approved by the council and Nez.

"It's signed. It's real," Tso said adding students can use the money to buy what they need for school, which relieves some worry for parents.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Comments / 0

Related
durangogov.org

City of Durango 4th of July Parade Winners

By 5:00 pm on Monday, the 4th of July, over 2500 people had gathered on the sidewalks of Main Avenue in anticipation of the 4th of July Parade. The crowd sported an amazing variety of red, white and blue clothing, hats, glasses and accessories in celebration of the USA. Over...
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

San Juan County road washed out by heavy rain

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains washed out a road in San Juan County. County officials say Road 7500 will be closed until further notice from U.S. 550 and NM 371. It was so bad that one of the county’s graters even got stuck in the mud up to its axels. Crews must wait for […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Man identified after allegedly hitting Farmington officer with car

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been released about the man accused of crashing his car into a Farmington Police officer, prompting the officer to open fire. The officer pulled over Ladarius Tinhorn last Thursday near 11th St. and Tucker Ave. but Tinhorn fled into a dead-end road. The officer got out of his cruiser telling […]
FARMINGTON, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo, NM
City
Shiprock, NM
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
741
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy