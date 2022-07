LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When the home you're selling is on the market for $10,995,000, you don't just slap a "For Sale" sign out front. You call in the professionals. “So as we come down this beautiful hall, it leads us right into the dining space,” says Heidi Carlsen, the lead interior designer from Stately Home Staging, who is giving me a tour of this 11,000-square-foot gem in the exclusive Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO