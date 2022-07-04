Multiple couples get married at Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Love was in the air at the Fun Fourth Freedom Festival in Downtown Greensboro.

Five couples tied the knot on the Red, White, and Say “I Do” stage. The newlyweds exchanged vows in front of family, friends and hundreds of people visiting the festival.

“It’s time,” said Dytosh Pearson, who was married during the festival. “We’ve been waiting, and I’m ready to do it.”

Pearson and his bride Crye walked down the aisle at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It was a moment they waited 11 years for, and it finally came true.

“I’m very nervous, but it’s a good nerve,” he said. “I felt like she was the one.”

The happy couple met in high school.

“We’re just going to be a family, and I love it,” said Wanda Pearson, the groom’s mother.

The growing family was made complete after the ceremony. The pair’s four children were there for the ceremony.

“I’m trying to hold it in, but I think my wife wants me to cry,” he said. “I might shed a little tear.”

The newlyweds held hands and sealed the deal with a kiss.

They hopped into a limo for the reception.

It was smiles from the first dance to cutting the cake.

“I’m just looking for the future,” she said. “So they can grow and prosper, that they can have in their own family.”

The couples were chosen from a contest. All services were donated or covered by the festival.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.