Greensboro, NC

Greensboro residents celebrate at Fun Fourth Festival

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woDtt_0gUkJQEq00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Downtown Greensboro was transformed into the place to be for celebrating Independence Day.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

A crowd of people in red, white and blue walked up and down South Elm Street for the annual Fun Fourth Freedom Festival.

It kicked off with the 10K and 5K Freedom Run.

Throughout the day, visitors showed off their American pride at a new interactive event: the Red, White and Roll Skating Rink.

“I’m excited because I have skates at my house,” said Jamis Shoffner, an attendee. “There’s a skating rink here, and I really want to go skating.”

Children celebrated the country’s independence with bubbles and a visit from Uncle Sam. Princesses and superheroes added to the festivities.

The Barnes family from Greensboro went all out to show their American spirit. They dressed head to toe in red, white and blue from American flag bows to glasses.

Chris Barnes even pulled off silver festive eyelashes.

“Just one time, that’s it,” he said. “That’s the only exception…after today, it’s over.”

They couldn’t miss out on the popcorn, lemonade and sweet treats before the star of the attraction.

“Ya’ll want to see fireworks,” Barnes said. “Fireworks sound great.”

