Columbia, MO

Columbia hosts 70th Annual 'Fire in the Sky' celebration at Stephens Lake Park

By Steffi Roche, KOMU 8 News
KOMU
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia's 70th Annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration kicked off Monday at Stephens Lake Park. The celebration begins with kids’ activities and crafts at 6 p.m.,...

www.komu.com

KMOV

Columbia Bottom sunflowers bloom

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says the sunflowers will be in bloom in July at the Columbia Bottom conservation area. It is an annual scene now in North County that has become a photographer’s paradise.
KOMU

Chip seal treatment to begin Friday on some Boone County roads

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Resource Management has announced that they will begin their annual preservation chip seal treatment this Friday, July 8. A number of sites throughout Boone County will be subject to improvements, beginning with Schooler Road in Centralia from Highway U to East Highway 124. The county-wide...
Columbia Missourian

Preparations for the Fire in the Sky firework show begin

J&M Displays sets up the firework display for Fire in the Sky on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The workers prepared the firework shells by wiring them into a mod board to be shot off with a controller. The Fire in the Sky event will be held on...
Local
Missouri Government
City
Government
kwos.com

Your appointment at the Truman VA in Columbia may be canceled today

Columbia’s Truman VA Hospital is postponing all of Tuesday’s scheduled medical procedures, due to a power outage. The hospital is currently operating on the facility’s emergency backup generator. Truman VA says today’s scheduled medical procedures will be rescheduled for a later date. The hospital says outpatient clinic...
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, July 5

21-year-old Robert Crimo III is in custody. He was arrested Monday around 7 p.m. Authorities are looking at him in connection with a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade Monday in a suburb outside Chicago that left at least six people dead and wounded about two dozen others. The gunman fired on unsuspecting attendees from a rooftop, authorities said.
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Wise Guys Pizza and McNally’s combine menus

The new owners of Wise Guy’s Pizza and McNally’s Irish Pub in downtown Columbia have started repairs at both businesses. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports John and Carol Crum have sold the businesses to Cameron and Megan Orscheln. The Crums opened McNally’s in 1998 and purchased Wise Guy’s in 2004.
KOMU

Truman VA Hospital celebrates opening of new community living center

COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of its new Community Living Center (CLC). The ribbon-cutting started at 10 a.m., and tours were given at Truman VA's new CLC, located on the west side of the medical center.
KOMU

Construction begins on Truman VA's Fisher House

COLUMBIA - Contractors for Fisher House Foundation began site preparations Wednesday for a new Fisher House located on the campus of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. “A Fisher House provides a home away from home for the families of our Veterans who require extended care at our medical...
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
KOMU

Columbia City Council to meet Tuesday to discuss community issues

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will meet this Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss various issues in the community including but not limited to:. Authorizing funding for the 2022 Missouri Senior Games and the Show-Me STATE GAMES. Setting a public hearing for the 2022 Renewable Energy Plan. Increasing air...
KOMU

Truman VA postpones procedures after power outage

COLUMBIA - Truman Veterans' Hospital temporarily experienced a power outage early Tuesday morning, forcing it to operate on an emergency backup generator for about eight hours. A press release said that the center had to postpone Tuesday's medical procedures, but they will be rescheduled. In addition, outpatient clinic appointments at...
KOMU

Westlake Ace Hardware fan drive brings in 181 fans for those in need

COLUMBIA - Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit the Salvation Army and help provide fans for community members in need. This is the tenth year of the fundraising partnership between Ace and Salvation Army. This year, fundraising started June 1 and ended June 19. The fans...
KOMU

Osage County R-II appoints new principal for middle and high schools

LINN - Osage County R-II Schools appointed a new principal on Tuesday to its middle and high school for the 2022-2023 school year. Erin Sassmann, of Owensville, previously served as a music teacher and choir director at the elementary and middle school levels. According to a press release, Sassmann has...
KOMU

Fulton Independence Day Parade honors military

FULTON — Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Brick District in downtown Fulton to honor military personnel and local authorities in the Fulton Independence Day Parade. Three Callaway County residents — David Beaver, the late Tom Maupin, and former Fulton city councilman Steve Moore — conceptualized...
KOMU

Moberly community heads to the area pool to beat the heat

MOBERLY - Many people are choosing to attend the Moberly Aquatic Center to combat the intense heat that is hitting mid-Missouri. The aquatic center is fully-staffed every day with trained lifeguards and is ready to help keep families safe in and outside the water. Moberly Parks and Recreation Director Troy...
