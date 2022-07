The Effingham City Council met in regular session Tuesday and discussed numerous items. the omnibus vote agenda was quickly approved, and the Council moved to discussion items. Heard first was a presentation on “Safe Passage,” which is a program designed to help addicts looking for help, mainly to help them get to a bed ASAP. Police Chief Jason McFarland stated that the Effingham Police are working with Our House in Mattoon to help addicts who need help by getting them to a bed same-day no matter the time of day and get them the professional help they need. Police Chief McFarland said they are instituting this program to help more locally.

