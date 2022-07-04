ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown Running 4 on the 4th was ‘a great day’

By Riley Holsinger
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — During the Fourth of July, most people enjoy cookouts , setting off fireworks or just relaxing, but one group has their own way to enjoy the holiday: by running.

Morgantown Running held its annual 4 on the 4th running event .

“It’s a great chance to kind of stay in shape and get to do something I love and hang around a lot of wonderful people,” runner Joel Vogt said. It’s a little humid but other than that it was a great day.”
All age groups participated in the event from children up to senior citizens to run or walk the four-mile course loop around Morgantown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjcJt_0gUkIUnx00
Start line for the event (WBOY image)
Q&A: ‘The Real Life Forrest Gump’ completes journey across America

Four miles can be a lot to run for some people. Mark Tomasi raced while pushing his daughter in a stroller.

“We just wanted to get a good run in, we did last year’s 4 on the 4th without a stroller last year,” he said. “Grandparents were able to care of the little one, but this time I drew the short straw to get to push 35 extra pounds up that hill.”

Although he had extra weight to push across the finish line, he said his daughter kept him even more focused.

“I just kind of focused on the road and just kept running so listening to her talk to me the whole way kind of helped motivate,” Tomasi said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSASu_0gUkIUnx00
Tomasi and his daughter after the race. (WBOY – Image)

It could even prove to be a tradition for the two moving forward.

“Maybe for the next couple of years, hopefully by that point, she’s old enough to run it herself,” Tomasi said.

Now that the running is out of the way and some extra calories were burned off, the runners shift their feet from the course to the cookout.

“We’re just going to have a little cookout as a family and eat some burgers on the grill and that’ll be about it,” Tomasi said.

“I’m ready to eat and picnic,” said Vogt.

