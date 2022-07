OLYMPIA — On Friday, July 1, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) launched M.I.P.A. — the Missing Indigenous Person Alert System. Working with tribal law enforcement, municipal and federal law enforcement, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and other state agencies, as well as cable systems and state broadcasters, WSP’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) will add the specific designation of Missing Indigenous Persons to the Endangered Missing Alerts Systems already in place. Those include AMBER Alerts highlighting missing children, SILVER Alerts highlighting missing seniors, and Endangered Missing Person Alerts highlighting missing adults.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO