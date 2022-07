ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is considering a lawsuit against the Albany Housing Authority after she said she’s suffered from unlivable housing conditions. Chaunta Young, Albany resident, said she’s suffering from health problems caused by mold, but that’s only part of the issue. She also said she had a leaky roof that didn’t get fixed for weeks, which caused her ceiling to collapse.

