Lewis And Clark County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT

