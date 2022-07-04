ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furnas County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nuckolls; Webster FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska, including the following counties, in north central Kansas, Jewell. In south central Nebraska, Nuckolls and Webster. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Portions of this area received 3 to 5 inches of rainfall the previous night. These areas will be especially prone to flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Red Cloud, Nelson, Lawrence, Guide Rock, Burr Oak, Hardy, Ruskin, Esbon, Cowles, Webber, Nora, Bostwick, Rosemont and Inavale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Frontier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Nebraska, including the following counties, Frontier and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 641 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wellfleet, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE

