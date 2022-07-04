Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nuckolls; Webster FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska, including the following counties, in north central Kansas, Jewell. In south central Nebraska, Nuckolls and Webster. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Portions of this area received 3 to 5 inches of rainfall the previous night. These areas will be especially prone to flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Red Cloud, Nelson, Lawrence, Guide Rock, Burr Oak, Hardy, Ruskin, Esbon, Cowles, Webber, Nora, Bostwick, Rosemont and Inavale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO