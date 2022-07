MILWAUKEE — Culver's is adding two new frozen custard flavors to its "Flavors of The Day" lineup this summer. Espresso Toffee Bar will make its debut July 10 and Peach Crisp will launch a month later on Aug. 10. Both flavors will be at all of Culver's 850-plus restaurants and will then be rotated into the Flavor the Day calendars going forward.

