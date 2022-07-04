ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[UPDATE 5:04 p.m.] One Trapped After Truck and Trailer Flipped on Northbound Hwy 101 South of Leggett

By Kym Kemp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is trapped and the northbound lane of Hwy 101 is blocked after a truck and trailer flipped on Hwy 101 south of Leggett about 4:42 p.m. The GMC Yukon and the 23 foot travel trailer...

