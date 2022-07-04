[UPDATE 5:04 p.m.] One Trapped After Truck and Trailer Flipped on Northbound Hwy 101 South of Leggett

IF YOU'RE ON THE RAILS, and you're rolling along courtesy of an easy-moving conveyance, what can you expect to experience? You might say "the blow of the whistle" or "the vintage creak of an antique locomotive" or the sorts of stirring sounds and sights associated with a train. But there's a way to take to the rails without boarding a train, and it involves slipping on a helmet and taking a seat on a railbike. Finding these storied cycles isn't all that simple nowadays, and though we might see them featured in films from decades ago, knowing where to go to locate a railbike today takes a bit of sleuthing. But if you let your sleuthing lead you to Fort Bragg, and straight to the celebrated Skunk Train, you'll find one of the attraction's newest offerings.

