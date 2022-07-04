ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimmer missing in Lake Travis, recovery underway

By Julianna Russ
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are conducting a recovery operation after a swimmer went missing in the 6300 block of Bob Wentz Park Road.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue and the Austin-Travis Count EMS both responded to the scene.

“After extensive searching by @STAR_Flight_TC & rescue swimmers w/ nothing found, this incident has now transitioned into recovery mode & the scene has been turned over to @TravisCoSheriff . No other info available, EMS departing scene,” ATCEMS said in a tweet.

At 6:15 p.m., ACTEMS said the swimmer went missing and had not been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

