Swimmer missing in Lake Travis, recovery underway
AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are conducting a recovery operation after a swimmer went missing in the 6300 block of Bob Wentz Park Road.
Lake Travis Fire Rescue and the Austin-Travis Count EMS both responded to the scene.
“After extensive searching by @STAR_Flight_TC & rescue swimmers w/ nothing found, this incident has now transitioned into recovery mode & the scene has been turned over to @TravisCoSheriff . No other info available, EMS departing scene,” ATCEMS said in a tweet.
At 6:15 p.m., ACTEMS said the swimmer went missing and had not been found.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
