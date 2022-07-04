ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bisons 4th of July celebration returns after 3 years

By James Kattato
 2 days ago
What’s more patriotic than fireworks and baseball on America’s birthday? Buffalo Bisons Assistant General Manager, Brad Bisbing, said not much.

“It’s just everything that’s great about America on America’s birthday. Between the fireworks, the baseball, the patriotic salutes. It’s shaping up to be a great night and we can’t wait for it to go on,” Bisbing said.

For the first time since before the pandemic, 4th of July celebrations are returning to Sahlen Field, and it’s a packed schedule.

  • One day contract and first pitch for 100 year old veteran, Roy Kinyon
  • Second pitch from Tops Supermarket shooting survivor, Zaire Goodman
  • Bisons vs Mets game
  • Performance from Lockport native and recording artist, Joshua Vacanti
  • Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Fireworks display

It's been a long time since the Bisons have been able to see a roster like that. Bisbing is grateful to finally be back.

“Obviously, it’s been a rough couple of years, but to be able to bring this event back. Just a true Western New York summer tradition,” Bisbing said.

